Dan Hawkins was watching Day 2 of the NFL Draft like the rest of us were last weekend.
The head coach at the University of California-Davis heard a particular pick in the third round, Marte Mapu, out of Sacramento St., that resonated with him.
“The guy was a terror against us, really against everybody,” said Hawkins, whose team, ranked 24th at the time, lost to Saramento St., 27-21, in the regular season finale.
“Best player in our league (Big Sky Conference),” noted Hawkins. “Let me put it this way: wherever he was on the field, we wanted to run a play to go the other way.”
Soon after the pick was made he realized which team made the Mapu pick.
The New England Patriots.
“It hit me, ‘Bingo! That’s a Bill Belichick pick if I’ve ever seen one,’” Hawkins recalled saying. “He’s a super, super versatile. He can play nickel. He can play slot. He can blitz. He can play linebacker. He probably wasn’t ranked as high as other guys. Belichick drafts guys that he can mold. I saw nobody better than Mapu.”
Ironically, Hawkins said Mapu reminded him of a guy who won a few Super Bowls with the Patriots.
“We recruited Kyle Van Noy coming out of high school,” said Hawkins. “Van Noy is a little thicker, but they are the same kind of dude. They can do a lot of things for you. They are both smart football players.”
This was not Belichick’s first rodeo when it comes to guys from secondary colleges. Three years earlier, Belichick drafted a Div. 2, Lenoir-Rhyne College, named Kyle Duggar in the second round. Duggar came into his own this past season as a strong safety.
NFL.com rated Mapu an “average backup and special teams player.”
One guy who disagrees with that particular assessment is the one who coached him up the last three years, new Sacramento St. head coach Andy Thompson, who had been the school’s defensive coordinator.
“Oh, he can play special teams and be really good there,” said Thompson. “Marte has so much room to grow his body. He’s long and lean and keeps getting stronger in the weight room. Mentally, the same thing. Each year we added more to his plate and he took it on, no problem.”
Mapu is listed at 6-foot-2½ and 217 pounds. He played closer to 230 pounds this season, said Thompson.
“That’s the intriguing part, the fact he can do many things and play so many positions,” said Thompson. “It’ll be interesting to see what happens when he gets to the NFL and nutritionist specialists and how his body develops even more.”
While Thompson won’t make any guarantees on Mapu’s career in the NFL, he believes he compares favorably to the last defensive star he coached, Daron Bland, who left Sacramento St. for Fresno St. in 2021 and led all rookies with five interceptions for the Cowboys last season.
“I believe they are at the same level,” said Thompson. “Marte is potentially a special player. I’m excited to watch his development with the Patriots and NFL coaches.”
