Christopher Rockwood has run 26 marathons and Patriots Day this Monday will be his 27th.
If you guessed he grew up in “Boston Marathon country” you’d be correct.
Rockwood is a Haverhill native, having attended Whittier Tech, where he was a pretty good runner on the cross country and track teams.
But something happened, a defining moment per se, a few months before he graduated.
A Navy recruiter came to Whittier. He filled out an information card after the “speech.” The recruiter requested a meeting with Rockwood and his parents. The next thing he knew he was on a plane to Paris Island, S.C.
That was 1998.
It was Pensacola, Fla., in 2010, about halfway through his time in the Navy, that Rockwood found his running roots again.
“We had had just moved there and I went down to a running store and saw they had a marathon training program,” recalled Rockwood, now 43. “It was group training, which I loved. Growing up in the Boston area, marathons are a big deal. It’s the only place where people don’t ask you how many miles is the race.”
As much as Rockwood loved the camaraderie, he hated his first marathon experience.
“It was terrible; never wanted to it again,” he said. “Of course, I did.”
Marathoning then became a passion, averaging about two per year.
He’s run marathons in Washington, D.C., New York, Berlin, to name a few.
As a veteran marathoner, there is one particular marathon that’s been missing.
“I’ve always wanted to run Boston; basically it’s been an obsession,” said Rockwood. “I’ve never been able to qualify. I’m about 40 minutes away.”
After running the Berlin Marathon last September, he made a Facebook post that he had run three of six “World Major Marathons,” which includes N.Y., Chicago, Boston, Tokyo, Berlin and London, with hopes to run them all.
The message got to his stepmother, Linda Rockwood, who is Lab Director at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, which is part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) group.
“The competition for charity numbers is almost as fierce as the official qualifying,” said Rockwood, who is one of two runners raising money for Anna Jaques Hospital and 66 overall raising money for BILH. “She told me to wait a day or two. and it happened.”
Before it happened, he had done some research on special programs at Anna Jaques Hospital.
“I was struck by their care for cancer patients,” said Rockwood. “It’s not just care for cancer, but also the physiological and societal aspect. They help families. That was meaningful for me. The fact it services the community I grew up in is meaningful, too.”
Of course, so is finally running Boston.
“I am very lucky,” said Rockwood, whose dad and stepmom live locally in Raymond, N.H. while one of his brothers, Jeff, is in Salem, N.H. “This the biggest marathon of them all and now I finally get to run it.”
If everything goes according to plan, Rockwood, who retired from the Navy last Thanksgiving, will complete the big six marathons over the next two years — Toyko in 2024 and London in 2025.
“My wife and I have a lot of friends through running marathons, oftentimes traveling to different cities together,” he said. “It turns into ‘What are you doing on Saturday morning? Well, I’m preparing for the next one … and the next one.”
And this one will be extra special.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.