MARBLEHEAD — Good things came in threes for the Marblehead football team Friday night against North Andover.
George Percy scored three times, and James Doody added three touchdowns as well, leading the way to a 42-8 rout over the visiting Scarlet Knights.
Both Percy and Doody had natural hat tricks, Percy scoring touchdowns one, two and three, with Doody adding numbers four, five and six. Eli Feingold was good on all six conversion kicks, putting the Magicians up by 42 in the fourth quarter. The Scarlet Knights got in the end zone late in the game to put the stamp on the action.
North Andover was looking at a 21-0 hole when Percy scored from 39 yards out, after another three and out for the Scarlet Knights. The guests punted the first six times they had the ball in the first half.
With the clock running in the fourth quarter, North Andover quarterback Jack O’Connell scored from nine yards out and hit Nick Ankiewicz for the two-point conversion, breaking the shutout.
For Magician coach Jim Rudloff, it was another winning week, with solid play from his offensive and defensive lines, a balanced offensive attack, with Marblehead improving to 3-0.
North Andover coach John Dubzinski said he knew what Marblehead was going to do, but his team couldn’t stop them.
“They’re a great football team, I tip my hat to them. They’re disciplined and they’re very physical, we just couldn’t do anything against them,” Dubzinski said. “Whatever we did, running, throwing, defensively, they were better at it, and had an answer for everything we did.”
Marblehead 42, North Andover 8
North Andover (1-2);0;0;0;8;8
Marblehead (3-0);7;28;7;0;42
Scoring summary
M-George Percy 18 run (Eli Feingold kick)
M-Percy 10 pass from Josh Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-Percy 39 run (Feingold kick)
M-James Doody 17 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-Doody 38 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-Doody 23 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
NA-Jack O'Connell 9 run (Nick Ankiewicz pass from O'Connell)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: North Andover — Jack O’Connell 10-45, Jack Ferrullo 3-7, Aiden Lynch 1-2, A. J. Lawrence 1-1; Marblehead — George Percy 10-86, Connor Cronin 5-36, Eli Feingold 1-8, Eddie Johns 1-5.
PASSING: North Andover — O'Connell 10-24-177-0-1; Marblehead — Robertson 14-17-222-4-0; Miles O'Neill 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: North Andover — D’Ardre King 2-52, Brendan Regan 1-47, Lawrence 2-29, Nick Ankiewicz 3-19, Caleb Agbor 1-18, Zach Wolinski 1-12; Marblehead — James Doody 6-147, Craig Michalowski 1-21, Johns 1-19, Cronin 3-17, Percy 1-10, Zander Danforth 2-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.