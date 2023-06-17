Right there, smack dab in the middle of the Haverhill High girls basketball dynasty, which included six state championships over a decade from 1986 through 1995, was one of the greatest high school golf teams this region ever produced, also from Haverhill High.
A four horsemen of sorts:
Marc Spencer, Billy Drohen, Kevin Murphy and Keith Cutler.
On a given day, one of these four dudes could go low, real low, as in 64, like Cutler did one day at the Eagle-Tribune’s Rogers Junior Golf tournament.
“We all were competitive and all pushed each other,” said Murphy, who owns Bradford Country Club. “It was so much fun, going back to playing at Garrison [Golf Center], youth tournaments all over the place and in high school.”
But there was one of the four that was a little different, a little extra special: Marc Spencer, who will be inducted into the Haverhill High Hall of Fame on Saturday.
“He didn’t ever want to lose,” said Murphy. “We were all very good golfers growing up. But Marc was the best ball-striker out of all of us. He always hit the ball the middle of the club. He’s the best ball-striker I ever saw.”
While this area has had a few golfers go to professional careers, in particular, ex-Andover High great Rob Oppenheim, as a young amateur in high school and later college, attending powerhouse University of Georgia, Spencer may have been in a class by his own.
“I don’t know about that,” said Spencer. “There have been some great amateurs in our area, a lot of guys I looked up to from Haverhill.
“But it is an honor being inducted,” said Spencer. “I didn’t really think as much about it when I got the call, but as it gets closer and closer, it’s starting to hit me … Wow, this is pretty cool.”
While golf is primarily an individual sport, with Spencer having played in over 200 tournaments before graduating high school, playing high school golf, which consists of match play and nine holes, ended up being a breath of fresh air.
“The fall for us was nice after a tough, summer tournament schedule,” recalled Spencer, a 1991 graduate. “It was so relaxing. But we still practiced hard together, and didn’t want to lose.”
Spencer’s team was 48-0 in Merrimack Valley Conference matches his first three years. They lost one match his senior season.
Personally, he won back-to-back MVC individual championships as a junior and senior.
Spencer and his Hillie buddies won the state title in 1989 (season was in fall, but championships in spring of 1990) and lost in a tie of cards the next year, with Murphy already at Providence College.
“They had to go to like the sixth hole to figure it out and we lost,” said Spencer.
While the other guys played multiple sports in high school, Spencer was a full-time golfer.
“I definitely spent a lot of time by myself at the range, on the putting green, trying to get better,” said Spencer. “I would go out and play in the rain on purpose. I knew there would be times we’d have play in the rain and I wanted to be ready.”
After a very good college career in which he was a first-team and second team All-SEC golfer, he turned professional. But Spencer never quite was able to catch fire he did as an amateur. That was OK, because he soon learned he loved teaching the game.
In fact, many avid golfers in the area have taken a lesson from Spencer.
“I’ve always loved the social aspect of the game,” said Spencer. “Being around people, having a beer, whatever. and I loved helping people get better. It was a natural progression for me.”
One of the greatest gifts the game has given him, said Spencer, has been his ability to share the game with his daughter, Ava Spencer, who starred at Pentucket Regional.
She also attends Georgia, playing intramural golf.
“Eva could’ve gone on to play at a Division 3 school, but she wanted the big-time college experience,” said Spencer. “She’s crushing it academically. She belongs to a sorority. and enjoying the college life. She’s my pride and joy.”
As for Saturday night’s event, he is looking forward to being amongst some old friends.
“It’s been pretty cool hearing from people, congratulating me, etc.,” said Spencer. “I’m really honored. and there are lot of people who played a role in my success. I definitely will thank them.”
