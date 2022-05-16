Trey Marcotte might be a junior in his second season playing lacrosse, and Bodie Marcotte may be a freshman in his first year playing the sport, but with Whittier lacrosse in the midst of a breakout season, perhaps no one is a bigger reason than the two brothers.
“They bring an intensity and desire to win that you don’t see out of young players very often,” said Wildcats head coach Bill Eagan. “They show up every day ready to get better and help the team. They are a giant part of such a quick turnaround for our program. They have help reestablish a winning culture with the team.”
With Trey impressing as starting goalie and Bodie helping anchor the defense, Whittier has surged to a 10-5 record this spring, a year after going 2-12.
“This season has been great and we’re really doing better than I thought,” said Trey. “We have a lot more talent this year, and the team is putting in a lot of effort. The goal for the rest of the season is to make it to the tournament and really just go all out.”
And the brothers are thrilled to be playing side-by-side.
“Sharing this season with my brother has been very cool,” said Bodie, “because he has taught me a lot of things and has helped me get better. We want to make a statement.”
The quick study
Now a rock in the net for Whittier, Trey Marcotte is just a year into his lacrosse career.
“I picked up a lacrosse stick for the first time my sophomore year, at 15 years old,” said Trey. “What really pushed me to start playing was my friend Cam (Richard, who is now the team captain) after he’d been asking me for a while.
“I love lacrosse for being the sport that I decided to play on my own, and took the risk of joining the team with no experience. I really push myself to be better.”
Marcotte has delivered a few big performances for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder made 11 saves and allowed two goals in a win over Nashoba, stopped 14 shot in an 11-3 win over Mystic Valley and 13 saves against Lowell Catholic.
There is plenty that goes into playing goalie, but Marcotte embraces the challenge.
“I’d say that my biggest job on the field, other than stopping the ball, is leading the defense” he said, “yelling out cutters and positioning, and breaking out to go on the offensive. I honestly enjoy the pressure put on me for my position, it pushed me to go all-out.”
Added coach Eagan: “Trey is learning on the fly. He is the general of our defense and has been getting better every game.”
The fantastic freshman
It’s hard to believe, as he helps solidify the Whittier defense, that Bodie Marcotte is in his first year of lacrosse.
“Bodie has been able to pick up the sport in miraculous fashion,” said Eagan. “He is a man amongst boys and a very physical defender. He was able to even score a goal this year.”
What does the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder like most about the sport?
“What I enjoy most about lacrosse is throwing my body around and playing with my teammates,” said Bodie. “The biggest job I have as defense is not letting the opposing team take shots or get chances to score. I also enjoy intercepting the ball and taking it down the field.”
Now falling in love with the sport, both Marcotte brothers feel ready to end their season with a bang.
“My goals for the rest of the season is make states and then hopefully win them,” said Bodie.
TWITTER: DWillisET
