What led to Marcus Jones' surprising, electric and possibly season-changing punt return to lead the Patriots past the Jets, 10-3, yesterday?
A lot.
Jones, a rookie third-round pick out of the University of Houston, was among the top punt and kick returners in the country, with six punt returns for a touchdown at Troy University and then Houston.
Of course, he didn’t go near any kind of returning for the Patriots in the first month of the season.
“When Marcus got here and where he is now are – they’re an ocean apart,” said Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “[Coach Troy Brown] has done a really good job with the ball-handling, ball-catching, making the first guy miss, ball security, setting up blocks, having vision on the ball, [seeing] the gunner, playing with the wind, and so forth.”
From that quote right there, Belichick understands punt returning unlike any head coach I’ve ever heard talk about it.
Belichick then implied Jones improved and about a month ago took over the job, which hasn’t been a strength other than maybe one season with Gunner Olszewski.
Now every punt return has turned into must-see viewing by the Patriots.
“He’s electric. We could see that when he first arrived, his quickness and speed,” said Patriots special teams star Matthew Slater. “Then he got a little experience and his confidence grew. I love playing with him. He works really hard. He wants to get better. And this is what happens when talent and experience meet opportunity.”
Jones admitted he was surprised the Jets actually kicked the ball to him, rather than hitting it out of bounds. The Patriots probably would’ve taken a knee and gone to overtime.
“My first thing was ball security,” said Jones. “So making sure I track the ball and everything because the wind was going crazy out there. That was the main thing and just staying within the scheme.”
The key is making the first player or two miss, then it’s go forward a bit, and find the seam or wedge or whatever it’s called.
Jones deked the first tackler by faking left, then going right, toward the Jets sideline, where two Patriots sealed off two Jets.
Then it was over.
“His speed is amazing,” said Slater. “I knew once he got around [the first guy] and got over to the sideline, he wasn’t going to get caught. This young man is a big talent. I’m excited to watch.”
Jones was aware of Belichick’s fascination, probably more than most head coaches and player personnel people for special teams stars soon after he was drafted.
“It’s a big role [here],” said Jones. “It’s longer than the average offensive and defensive play and usually you’re there for one play and most people give it their all every single time they’re out there.”
Ironically, it was the first game that Jones’ mother and father made to Foxborough together. They not only witnessed a historic win for the 2022 Patriots, but one for the NFL, too.
“Just excited for them to see the atmosphere of this place and just having a good time watching the game,” he said.
You think?
