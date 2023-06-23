It was time.
Nine years.
A lot of great moments. Some not-so-great. Let’s just say there was much more good than bad.
But Marcus Smart, whose all-in effort, won over most Boston Celtics fans throughout his nine-year run here, had a different opinion of his place on this team than others, including those in the Celtics organization.
Case in point the 2022-2023 season.
The season before he became everyone’s choice for NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22, becoming the first guard since “The Glove,” Gary Payton, copped the honor in 1996.
He deserved it and won it in convincing fashion.
Last year, the 2022-23 season? He didn’t get one vote. Not a morsel.
How does that happen? From history-making to no-show. How?
Well, I have a few thoughts.
The 2022-23 Celtics basically threw defense out the window. This past season was about shooting the basketball often.
You would think that Smart would’ve stepped up his defensive game even more, become the Celtics key, albeit sometimes lone warrior on the back end.
Nope.
Smart wanted to be a bigger participant on the other end, particularly the 3-point shot. At times, sometimes weirdly, his long shots go right through the middle of the rim, as if he’s chasing Steph Curry.
But as we saw a few times in April and May, his long shots don’t seem to go through the rim at big moments in the biggest of games.
Ironically, Smart was a very good shooter inside the 3-point line at 52.0 percent. He is a weapon backing in a lot of guards. But when the final stats come out, he took more 3 point shots (5.2 per game at 33.6 percent) than he did 2-pointers (4.6).
Smart always wanted to be part of a Big Three and he worked like hell to attempt it.
But in reality he was probably one of the top two or three role players – non-all-stars – in the NBA.
He wanted no part of a role. He wanted to be one of the guys.
It’s too bad. He could’ve put in another five years here, maybe snatched a championship or two, and then at some point get his number hoisted up to the rafters.
Outside of complaints about his obsession with the 3-pointer, he was a fan favorite. He not only was a good guy – great in team-sponsored community events – but he usually left everything on the floor.
He’s going to a team, Memphis, that desperately needs leadership, which is why the Celtics were able to get what seems like excessive for him – Kristaps Porzingis (23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds) and two first round picks.
The overall point is the Celtics needed to do something semi-big and this is semi-big. The year Final Four thing was getting stale.
The Celtics lose a little of Smart’s fire and defense, but gain length and points.
Personally, I’m more attracted to Smart’s game, the toughness, which the Celtics’ lacked overall in the playoffs.
Smart was very good Celtic. He changed. and the Celtics didn’t want the newer version.
It’s OK. It happens. and change is sometimes good, maybe even very good.
