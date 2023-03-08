EXETER, N.H. – Just how badly did Pinkerton Academy want another shot at Bedford High, anyways.
OK, the Astros didn’t know for sure that a return date with Bedford was part of the reward for a win over Nashua North in Wednesday night’s NHIAA Division I state semifinal – it could have been Nashua South.
Bedford, the only team to topple the Astros this winter, wound up doing its part in the nightcap, but the opener here at Exeter High belonged to Jackson Marshall and second-seeded Pinkerton.
The junior erupted for 36 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to carry PA over North, 75-55.
With the win, the Astros move to Sunday night’s state semifinal (7 p.m.) at the University of New Hampshire.
Pinkerton grabbed a 20-13 lead after one and pushed it to 44-30 as Marshall dumped in 22 first-half points.
North, the three-seed, kept coming and sliced the margin to 54-46 after three, but nothing was getting in Pinkerton’s way this time around.
Anthony Chinn had 13 points for the winners, and Ty Chinn pitched in nine. Sean Jenkins added eight.
