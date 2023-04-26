SALEM, NH – Time and time again, there’s spectacular athletes in and around the Merrimack Valley that reign havoc in two, and sometimes even three, different sports.
Only one month removed from his spectacular season on the basketball court, Jackson Marshall has continued to cause havoc on the baseball diamond, leading defending state champ, Pinkerton Academy.
On Wednesday afternoon, Marshall showed exactly why he is receiving interest from Division 1 colleges, going 3 for 3, driving in three runs and playing sharp defense at first base, leading Pinkerton to a 4-0 win over Salem.
“I was sitting on the curveball today, and it worked out great driving in those three runs,” said Marshall. “I could definitely make some minor adjustments, but I’m feeling great every time I step up to the plate.”
For the 6-foot-8 Marshall, the transition from the court to the diamond has been much easier than it looks, and he loves the fast switch from basketball to baseball.
“It’s awesome going from playing basketball to baseball in just a couple of weeks, and my support system around me helps greatly,” said Marshall, who has Division 1 interest for both basketball and baseball. “I have a state championship under my belt now, so it just makes that transition even easier for me to play to my best ability.”
Marshall was key piece to Pinkerton’s Division I state title last spring, batting .400, with three homers and an area-high 28 RBIs.
Through the Astros’ opening seven games (5-2), he’s showing no signs of letting up, going 10 for 21 (.476) so far with 11 RBIs.
Garrett Hammer earned the win for the Atros on the mound, striking out five in five innings of one-hit, four-walk ball. Leo Boucher and and Jacob Adrien each spun a scoreless inning of relief for the Astros.
Salem’s Aden Lacharite was dynamite on the hill, even in the loss. The senior allowed just one earned run in six innings of work, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out one.
Dom Hamman and Derek Boodoo had the lone hits for Salem, which falls to 2-4 with the loss.
Pinkerton 4, Salem 0
Pinkerton (4): Horne ss 3-1-1, Yennaco c 3-1-0, Albert cf 3-1-1, Marshall 1b 3-1-3, Corsetto 2b 4-0-0, Barbuto 3b 2-0-0, Sharp lf 3-0-1, Cioffi lf 0-0-0, Adrien p 2-0-0, Archer rf 0-0-0, Boucher rf/p 2-0-0, Day ph 1-0-0, Totals 26-4-5
Salem (0): Roeger ss 4-0-0, Boodoo 2b 4-0-1, Doherty c 2-0-0, Cornacchio 1b 1-0-0, Masson ph 1-0-0, Deschene rf 3-0-0, Hamman 1b/c 2-0-1, Ciarcia cf 2-0-0, Major 3b/p 2-0-0, LaGrasse lf 3-0-0, Totals 24-0-2
RBI: Marshall 3
WP: Hammer; LP: Lacharite
