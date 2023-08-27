DERRY, N.H. – The way the baseball leaps off his bat. That pure, distinct, ringing sound.
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jackson Marshall of Pinkerton Academy screams “prospect.”
Anyone who has watched this Astros slugger might find it hard to believe, but his future likely lies on the pitching mound.
“I didn’t pitch for high school, but I pitched about 15 innings this summer for AAU (New Hampshire Prospects), and I’m throwing 90 mph right now,” said the 6-foot-8 right-hander. “Hopefully, I can do both (pitching and first base) as long as I can. At some point, it just might come down to pitching.”
Marshall took all the stress out of his upcoming senior year at Pinkerton this past week, announcing that he has committed to Division 2 power Southern New Hampshire University.
“I really liked it, staying close to home which was nice,” said Marshall. “It was great to make the decision now. Things were starting to get a little bit stressful, but I found the right place. It’s going to be a great time. Coaches do a great job recruiting kids, especially from New Hampshire. I’ll be playing with a lot of kids I know and have played with or played against. It’s going to be great.”
The recruiting process – Marshall had seven other offers – was already unique, considering his size and the skills he possesses on the basketball court. It became a bit more intricate when SNHU baseball went through a coaching change this summer.
Former Penmen assistant Chris Shank, who played in the Oakland Athletics organization after his playing days at Franklin Pierce, was named the new head coach, replacing Scott Loiseau for the three-time defending NCAA East Region champs.
“I was already being recruited there by the old coaching staff, and I loved the new coach,” said Marshall, noting Shank’s pro experience played huge in his ultimate decision to commit.
Marshall, who led the Astros to the state title game in both baseball and basketball last year, will likely be playing his last winter of hoop in 2023-24, although that option could still be in play at the next level.
Won a ton of games, ranked seventh in D2
New head coach coming, got recruited by the old coaching staff, chose SNHU, liked it the most
Seven other offers
“Right now, I still don’t know about it. I’ve considered basketball. I think I’m better at baseball, so I want to push it as hard as I can,” he said.
“I’ll try to figure something out. The baseball guys (at SNHU) said I could try to play both sports. But for now, at least freshman year, I’m just going to play baseball.”
He has hoop in his genes, of course. Marshall’s dad, Dan, played college basketball in the Northeast-10 Conference for Assumption College.
“My father just wants what is best for me, although he might be a little upset, with no basketball to watch,” Jackson kidded.
“I considered both sports in college for a little bit, but baseball just took over. People say I have a lot of potential. I’d like to see just how far I can go.”
Marshall caught plenty of attention this summer with the Prospects, clouting nine bombs and hitting over .350 on a tourney tour that included trips to Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Cape Cod.
And it wasn’t just the colleges. When pro scouts see a 6-foot-8, 17-year-old approaching 90-mph on the mound, they tend to pay attention.
The Rockies, Red Sox and Yankees have all been in contact with him, and it will alter how the two-sport standout handles the hoop season.
“In the winter, I usually just play basketball. This winter I’m doing a throwing program through the Rockies,” he said. “I’m going to be throwing even harder, so with that training, it should be a great step into the spring.”
But there is no doubt, when the hardwood hits, he and the Astros will again be ready.
Marshall was able to play a little bit of summer ball with his Pinkerton mates, and he definitely likes what he sees – despite some major losses to graduation.
“We’ll be ready to go for basketball season,” Marshall said. “I think we can make another run at the championship game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.