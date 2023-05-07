The Timberlane Owls are off to a terrific 7-1 start in New Hampshire Division II, and a big part of the success is the team’s goalie Brady Marston. Just once this season has an opponent reached double digits in goals giving up and that came in a 10-7 loss to Portsmouth. In the Owls’ seven wins, teams have combined to score just 26 goals, which is a minuscule average of 3.7 per game.
Head Coach Ken Blaszka said that Marston, the reigning NH Division II Goalie of the Year who will be playing his next four years at St. Michael’s College, has been nothing short of spectacular. Marston currently has 397 saves in 2.5 seasons.
“Brady is the backbone of this squad. The kid is a pure stud in the net,” said the coach. “We always knew he could handle in between the pipes. That has been a given but, his work ethic is what has made him into the player he is today. His motto is ‘one percent better each day, each practice, each rep’. You got to want to be great first. Then you got to work at it – hard. and he does. He wants shots.”
Over the course of his career, Marston has improved his save percentage, going up from 60 percent in 2021 to 61 last year and now 64 this season. He has seen 649 shots this season, and has given up just 36.
“He is endlessly at a field, joining other offseason teams or being the on-call goalie just to get cage time. Where Brady really started to be a man of his craft, was when he started to be able to clear the ball in a structured team clear game,” said Blaszka. “Each year, he’s gotten better and with that also comes wisdom in the net. He is a dynamic goalie. He can read the offense, picks off passes, reads the rotation, he runs when he needs to run, settles when he needs to settle and is patient and composed in the net. On top of it all, our field gives him a huge advantage. One of the only grass/mud fields out there, the bounces are crazy. You can’t just pick the ball off the turf. You got to attack and take and react. His game this year has been huge for all of us.”
JAGUARS GETTING BACK ON TRACK
Also in NH Division 2, Windham started off 5-0 before going 1-2 last week with losses to Winnacunnet and ConVal sandwiching a win over Nashua South. During those two losses, head coach Derek St. Cyr said his team certainly didn’t play well. On Thursday, that was a different story as the Jaguars easily got past Alvirne, 11-5, to improve to 7-2 on the season.
“We’re trying to find our stride. We started out really, really good,” said the first-year head coach. “But then we had a couple of road bumps against a couple of teams. I don’t know if we overlooked them or maybe we felt like we were a little better than we were, but those losses kind of humbled us and knocked us down a little bit. (On Thursday), it was good to get back in the win column. We missed a bunch of kids during school vacation last week which hurt our flow, but now having everyone back and healthy, this is the win that we needed to get us back in the right direction.”
Offensively, attackman Drew Denton is having a big season, while defensively, it’s been the likes of Billy DePietro, Bryan Desmarais and Jake Micciche, as well as goalie Casey Kramer.
“Our defense is solid and our offense is just as competent, but sometimes it feels like we over complicate things. We need to sort of just put the ball in the net,” said St. Cyr.
While that overall play as lacked consistency, the one player who hasn’t from day one is DiPietro, a junior longstick middie.
“Basically we’re just trying to lock off the (other team’s) best player, play our defense, stay tight and make sure we talk and are loud,” said DiPietro. “We also have to know where we’re sliding to. (Sliding) is something you learn to do over time. Playing lacrosse for a long time, you learn when you should slide and when you shouldn’t slide. It’s basically a common sense thing and is only there if you know the sport. Really we just need to stay out of the box. We have been penalized a real lot so far.”
LESCORD TALLIES A BIG ONE
After starting out the season with a 3-1 record, Haverhill lost four in a row to Amesbury, Woburn, Chelmsford and Andover. Last Monday, the Hillies faced another non-league opponent Medford and were deadlocked at 8-8 heading into overtime. That’s when Ty Lescord scored the game winner, coming 43 seconds in to give the team a much needed win and overall lift.
“Ty’s OT winner against Medford kind of encapsulates his season, in that it highlights both his offensive, clearing, and defensive contributions,” said head coach Jeff Wasson. “Although Medford started OT with the ball, Lescord and his teammate Jake Costa caused a turnover at the box line. Ty then scooped up the groundball, took it all the way down the field, and scored with a top corner shot on the run to win the game. It is Ty’s second OT winner this season for us. His leadership and on the field performance has been crucial to our team already surpassing our win total from last year.”
The next day, the Hillies traveled to Dracut and took on a phenomenal team led by Brock Desmarais, who will be playing the next four years at Rutgers University and Charlie Maraganis, a junior, who has already committed to play at Marist College. In that 18-6 loss to the Middies, goalie Aiden McDonaugh was outstanding, making 31 saves.
“Aiden is a sophomore and is in his first year as our starting goalie. He has stepped up big time, made some huge saves, and showed remarkable mental toughness this year,” said Wasson.
The coach pointed out a time in that Dracut loss where the opponents went on a 10-0 run and McDonaugh started to lose his composure a bit, but was able to work through it.
“We were tied 4-4 early in the second quarter. I think the close scoreline surprised Dracut and credit to them they raised their level to go on a 10-0 run to end the quarter,” said the coach. “Already a bit down from the scoring run, at halftime something was said to Aiden from the Dracut bench, which really upset him. At half he was emotional, but his teammates did a great job supporting him and Aiden was able to focus his emotions to raise his game.
“In the second half, Aiden came out and played the best I have ever seen a goaltender perform in a Hillies uniform. He was remarkable, making 16 saves on 20 shots, some of which were point blank or one timer stops. It really rallied the team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.