MARBLEHEAD — The Merrimack Valley Conference girls hoop ranks picked up a major endorsement on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Hannah Martin and the North Andover Scarlet Knights.
The Smith College-bound Martin erupted for 21 first-half points on her way to a 37-point Picasso, lifting North Andover passed Bishop Fenwick, 50-35, in the opening round of the IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Memorial Tournament.
“It’s the end of the season. This is the best time to play. We’re super excited for this tournament and the actual state tournament,” said Martin. “Just getting momentum in this tournament, to be ready to step it up for the next one.”
Fenwick, at 12-6 coming in and rated fourth in the recent MIAA Division 3 rankings, is no joke, especially with 6-foot-2 forward Cecila Kay.
“We were just prepared coming into this game knowing that she is their biggest threat. We had to make sure that we executed our help defense and that we were physical with her,” said North Andover coach Jessalyn Deveny. “We needed to make sure she didn’t get the opportunity to get position. I think we did a really good job with that.”
Girls like Jackie and Sydney Rogers, plus Avery Brown, may not have impacted the scoresheet, but their defense and rebounding proved immense.
Kay had her way with eight first-half points, but the Knights simply built a wall and stood tall, choking off the Crusader attack in the process.
“Every night we’re facing an MVC opponent, it really allows us to be ready for teams like this,” said Deveny.
Martin just took over in the second quarter and put it into overdrive in the third.
She nailed back-to-back threes to put the Knights up 27-19, an advantage they carried to the half at 29-22.
The senior then hit the first eight points of the third, going to the hoop with the left and right, pushing the margin to 37-22.
Fenwick never recovered. The Crusaders would get as close as 10, but Martin hit 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth, 9 of 10 for the game, to close it out.
“For us, we are so lucky to have Hannah. Her ballhandling is key to a lot of this because she can get by kids. We get through, and then we’re moving on offense,” said Deveny.
“She was a big-time player for us tonight. For Hannah, it’s about leading the team on the floor, not necessarily with points always. (It was a) huge game and you want her to play like this going into the postseason.”
North Andover, 13-6, now faces the challenge of Masco, which stunned Peabody – at team that had beaten the Chieftains twice in Northeastern Conference play – 44-32 in the other semifinal.
“I’ve played Masco all my middle school years. I know a bunch of those girls. I think Masco is very fast. It’s a very good team,” said Martin.
North Andover 50, Bishop Fenwick 35
North Andover (50): Martin 12-9-37; Janie Papell 2-2-6, Berrad 1-0-2, Brown 2-1-5, Totals 17-12-50
