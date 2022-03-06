NORTH ANDOVER – At some point, with your season hanging in the balance, teammates stare each other in the eye.
Hannah Martin and the North Andover High girls had that kind of moment, facing an early double-digit deficit in pretty hostile waters down in Attleboro on Thursday night.
“Our team, in general, has grown so much together over the season, we’re much closer, the chemistry is so much better. It's been a transformation over the year,” said Martin.
So even under the most severe stress, the Knights hung tough, and they did it together.
“She stayed absolutely focused, in the past Hannah and some others might just push and try to do it individually,” said North Andover coach Jess Deveny. “At Attleboro, she led the charge, making sure we stayed calm, stayed together as a unit and we did it as a team.”
The Knights, seeded 20th in Division 1, rallied to knock off No. 13 Attleboro. Tuesday night, the stakes grow even larger. North Andover’s bus ride will be a substantially shorter one as the Knights challenge No. 4 Central Catholic.
Twice this year, the Raiders beat North Andover. That’s not about to dissuade the Knights about Round 3.
“If we play our game, we’re confident that we can stick with them. We’ve done it before,” said Martin. “I know the last two games haven’t turned out as we want, but we’re perfectly capable of it.”
As usual, the ball will be in Martin’s able hands, on Tuesday night. The all-conference point guard, who averages 16.8 points and just over five rebounds a game has been huge in North Andover’s late push to the postseason.
“She’s such a big contributor, our point guard, she runs the show,” said Deveny. “She has really developed as a point guard over the last three years. A lot goes into it, leader of the team, essentially everything goes through you. And she’s worked hard it.”
A three-year starter and Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore, Martin has been up to the task for sure.
“Talking with my coach, I know she trusts me. I’ve put in the work, I trust myself, and I know my teammates trust me,” said Martin. “I feel very good about leading our team to its success. Being the point guard and facilitating, I think I’ve helped the team grow. I like the pressure.”
And now all Knight eyes turn to super sophomore Ashley Dinges, senior leader Claire Finney and the 16-4 Raiders.
Beating a team three times is not easy. Deveny has already lent a history lesson to her team about the coach’s junior year at Boston College, when after a pair of regular season losses, she and the Eagles knocked off Diana Taurasi and the UConn Huskies in the Big East Tournament semis.
Central presents a similar monster task.
“Central is a formidable opponent, they’re deep. They have some great individual players, but they play so well as a team,” said Deveny. “The win at Attleboro was a good indication that we can get through some tough moments, down 21-8, we stayed calm, hung strong, and chipped away.”
The attitude has enveloped the entire North Andover team.
“We’re just very excited to play them again,” said Martin. “A win over them would prove that we’ve been a team all year long that can win over anyone. Beating Central is kind of the goal for everyone, because they’ve been so good for so long.”
