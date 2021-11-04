The Red Sox have a big, tough decision to make.
J.D. Martinez and Kyle Schwarber were integral parts of Boston's lineup, and together they helped make the Red Sox an offensive juggernaut. But fitting both in the lineup was a challenge, and sometimes the team was forced into awkward defensive alignments to accommodate them.
The pieces to the puzzle didn't really fit, and now with both players potentially headed towards free agency, the Red Sox will likely have to make a choice.
Keep Martinez? Or sign Schwarber long term?
As it stands now the club has roughly $176 million in payroll commitments for 2022, including salary estimates for arbitration eligible players and the $16 million due to former Sox pitcher David Price. The Red Sox can and probably will realize additional savings by declining Martin Perez's $6 million club option and Garrett Richards' $10 million club option, and most likely another $11.5 million when Schwarber declines his mutual option to test free agency.
Then there is the matter of Martinez. The veteran slugger has one year, $19.35 million remaining on his contract but can opt out of the final year to become a free agent. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that Martinez will likely do so, and if he does the Red Sox could be close to $80 million under MLB's 2022 luxury tax threshold of $210 million.
Obviously money wouldn't be an issue and if the Red Sox really wanted they probably could afford both, but realistically it'll probably end up being one or the other.
So what should the Red Sox do?
In the short term, the cost of signing either will probably be a wash. The pair will most likely command a deal somewhere in the range of $20-24 million per year, which would represent a moderate but doable bump up from what Martinez has been making.
The two were also similarly productive in 2021, which should remain the case at least through next season.
The difference will come in the long term.
Martinez is now 34 years old and will be entering his 12th big league season, so any extension for him is likely be on the shorter side. That would give the Red Sox greater flexibility, but the club also runs the risk that Martinez's production declines and he becomes an albatross by the final year of the new deal.
Schwarber, on the other hand, will turn 29 during spring training and is right in the prime of his career. He could be looking at a monster deal, probably somewhere in the ballpark of five years and $120 million.
That's a much bigger investment than Martinez would require, but it would also mean solidifying the team's designated hitter spot for the next half decade or more.
There are pros and cons to either approach, but we won't know for sure how things might play out until after Martinez decides whether or not he'll opt out. He has until Sunday to make that call, and then on Monday at 9 a.m. free agency will begin.
Qualifying offers and more
The offseason officially began on Wednesday with all eligible players becoming free agents at 9 a.m., and from that time through Sunday at 5 p.m. teams have exclusive rights to negotiate with their own free agents. For the Red Sox that includes starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, relievers Adam Ottavino and Hansel Robles, infielder Travis Shaw and utility man Danny Santana.
Sunday at 5 p.m. is also the deadline for clubs to extend qualifying offers to their free agents, and those players would then have until Nov. 17 to either accept or decline. ESPN's Buster Olney reported recently that this year's qualifying offer will be one-year, $18.4 million, and if a player declines and signs with another team, his original team would receive draft compensation.
The Red Sox will likely extend a qualifying offer to Rodriguez, and Martinez too if he opts out. Martinez would most likely decline, which would potentially add an incentive to prioritize Schwarber. Signing him and letting Martinez walk under those circumstances would also net the club a draft pick.
Rodriguez is in an interesting spot. The $18.4 million annual salary would be a big bump from the $8.3 million he made this past year. Plus, he's coming off an unremarkable 2021, so it could be a great "prove it" opportunity for him to raise his value heading into next offseason.
Then again, pitchers are always highly valued on the open market, so it's hard to imagine him not getting a good long-term deal right now anyway. He'll have a choice to make.
All of the club, player and mutual options will be sorted out by Sunday as well. In addition to Schwarber, Perez and Richards, the Red Sox also have a $7 million club option for catcher Christian Vazquez. That will probably get picked up, though it wouldn't be inconceivable if it wasn't given his relatively disappointing season at the plate.
Looming uncertainty
The big elephant in the room this offseason is the looming expiration of baseball's Collective Bargaining Agreement. If a new deal isn't reached by Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m., baseball could experience its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.
The threat of a lockout could freeze most, if not all, player movement until everyone knows the terms of the new CBA. A lockout would also likely force the cancellation of the Winter Meetings, which are scheduled for Dec. 6-9 in Orlando.
It's possible the labor battle could have the opposite effect and prompt teams to act aggressively in November, but right now it's impossible to say.
The only thing we know for sure is this offseason will be an interesting one.
