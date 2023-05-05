LAWRENCE — How good is Caitlin Milner going right now?
The Central Catholic sophomore was 2 for 4 in the Raiders’ 13-0 win over Chelmsford Monday, and saw her batting average tumble!
A catcher/third baseman from Newton, N.H., Milner, the leading hitter in the region with a hefty .659 average, is currently at the heart of what has been a murderous offensive start for the 9-1 Raiders.
“We’re feeling good right now,” said Milner, who started last year as a freshman and earned second-team All-MVC status.
The offensive assault by the Raiders, who are scoring 12.9 runs a game, is no accident, according to Milner.
Longtime Central baseball coach Marc Pelletier, who spent the better part of his 31 years transforming Central’s “small gym” into a hitting factory, would love Milner and this Raider crew.
“We prioritize hitting during softball season. We’re always working hard downstairs in the small gym to make sure our hitting is where it needs be,” said Milner. “It’s something we’ve always done. Even if we’re outside for two hours, we’ll go inside for a period of time. The work we’ve put in this year has helped us mindset-wise at the plate. There’s a confidence now when we go up there (to the plate).”
Through 11 games, Milner is swinging at a monster pace. She is currently 27 for 41 with two homers, 16 runs scored and 28 RBIs.
As busy as Milner is, what with a 30-minute commute to Central every day, a heavy course load, three varsity sports and a couple different leadership groups, there is no secret to what drives her.
She has skiing in her blood … Mom raced at UNH and her great-grandfather is in the National Hall of Fame. But that doesn’t make Milner tick.
“It’s legitimately always been softball,” she said. “Softball has always been the priority.”
The fact could not have been more evident than this winter when Milner raced for the Raiders at Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford – basically an hour from home – and still found time to hit regularly.
“It was definitely a lot of work,” she said.
But for Milner, it’s a labor of love, one that her dad, Rick, a former player at BC High and Holy Cross, helped to nurture from a young age.
“The stories he tells about playing when he was growing up are just like ‘Sandlot,’ the movie,” said Caitlin. “He taught me all the fundamentals of the game, but he also taught me how to have fun with it and how to love it.”
Softball actually was a huge reason that Milner even came to Central Catholic.
A couple middle school friends were headed to Hampshire Street, and junior Julia Malowitz — a club teammate of Milner’s — helped seal the deal with a ringing endorsement.
Halfway through this season, Milner and the conference-leader Raiders continue to reap the benefits.
