Despite suffering a slew of injuries to their starting pitchers, the Tampa Bay Rays finished second in the AL East, winning 96 games and pushing the heavily-favored Astros to their limit during the ALDS.
They did it by spending a quarter of what Boston did, and also own one of the ripest farms systems in baseball.
So yeah, it makes all the sense in the world that the Red Sox are ready to poach somebody from Tampa Bay's front office to fill Dave Dombrowski's gig.
According to multiple reports, Chaim Bloom is going to be hired to fill Boston's vacant GM position. A 36-year-old whiz kid with a classics degree from Yale, Bloom has been with the Rays for 15 years, rising to the rank of senior vice president of baseball operations. He and general manager Erik Neander have made a sustainable contender on the tightest budget in baseball.
As John Henry and ownership look to slash to payroll and move to an even more analytical approach, Bloom seems a logical candidate to lead the franchise in that direction.
In recent years, the Rays have excelled at seeing things other teams simply haven't. Just check out their last two trade deadlines.
In 2018, the Rays dealt Chris Archer, an expensive, aging starter, to Pittsburgh for Austin Meadows, Tyler Glasnow, and Shane Baz, none of whom was older than 23.
In a year and a half with the Pirates, Archer has won six games and posted a 4.92 ERA.
The return?
Meadows made his first All-Star team this season, batting .291 with 33 homers and 89 RBIs. Glasnow is blessed with No. 1 starter stuff, and when he was healthy this season, went 6-1 with a 1.78 ERA. And still just 20 years old, Baz is hitting triple digits in the minors.
It was an absolute fleecing.
This year the Rays were quieter, but still added Nick Anderson, a 29-year-old Marlins reliever.
Who?
Though he had solid strikeout stats in Miami (14.2 K/9), the rest of Anderson's numbers didn't really move the needle. He hadn't cracked the majors until this season, and posted a 3.92 ERA, 1.282 WHIP. The right-hander was issuing a fair amount of walks, too. As such, he wasn't costly.
But the Rays saw something more under the hood. And they were right.
Tampa Bay didn't think Anderson was throwing his four-seam fastball enough — too many sliders! — so they tweaked his pitch mix accordingly. The results spoke for themselves.
With the Rays, Anderson dropped his ERA to 2.11, WHIP to 0.656 WHIP, and his strikeouts spiked to 17.3 K/9. He turned into an absolute matchup nightmare and posted a 1.59 ERA in October.
See the trend here?
With only $60 million or so to spend on payroll, the Rays had to be savvy in free agency, and they nailed that market, too. Bloom and co. inked Charlie Morton to a two-year, $30 million deal, and he responded by going 16-6 with a 3.05 ERA and 240 strikeouts. Their one "big money" addition will likely be a Cy Young finalist.
Bringing Bloom aboard may ruffle some feathers internally, the current four-person group running the show has far more experience, but it's not like he's new at this. A director of baseball operations for the Rays since 2011, Bloom has been making decisions since Boston's chicken and beer fiasco.
Think about how much has happened since then.
The Sox have also shuffled through four managers, and they're about to hire their fourth chief decision maker, too.
Bloom checks all the boxes to be that next boss in Boston.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
