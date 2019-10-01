Though the Red Sox are resigned to watching from their respective couches, the MLB playoffs kick off Tuesday night, and it's primed to be a wild October.
Here are Eagle-Tribune beat writer Chris Mason's predictions from the Wild Card to the World Series:
AL WILD CARD
Tampa Bay v. Oakland
Winner: Tampa Bay
This year's play-in game features a matchup of two how-are-they-doing-this teams, as both Oakland and Tampa Bay spent well less than $100 million this season — Boston's payroll was $240 million.
Kevin Cash's club emerges victorious though, and Billy Beane's quest for a "Moneyball" World Series is put on hold for another year.
ALDS
Tampa Bay v. Houston
Winner: Houston in 4
Tampa has some legit young talent, but the Astros are too deep. A three-headed monster in the rotation, is complimented by the AL's best slugging offense and a strong bullpen, too. Good luck beating them.
New York v. Minnesota
Winner: New York in 5
If you like home runs this is the series for you, as both the Yankees and Twins hit more than 300 this season. Ultimately, New York hits one more in Game 5.
ALCS
New York v. Houston
Winner: Houston in 7
The best series of the postseason comes down to Game 7, where Houston takes advantage of a weary New York bullpen. The Yanks relievers start the series strong, but taxed too much by a middling rotation, they can't sustain the workload.
NL WILD CARD
Milwaukee v. Washington
Winner: Washington
Though the Brewers made it work last year, a No. 1 starter is needed in this year's Wild Card Game, and Max Scherzer is the only one. He puts the Nationals on his shoulders and carries them into the NLDS.
NLDS
Washington v. Los Angeles
Winner: Los Angeles in 4
From top to bottom, the Dodgers remain the most complete team in the National League. They make relatively quick work of a Washington team that made it farther then anyone thought they would after Bryce Harper bolted.
St. Louis v. Atlanta
Winner: St. Louis in 4
Atlanta goes one-and-done, and trade talks for Mookie Betts get awfully interesting this winter. Meanwhile, the country finally realizes the Cardinals are one of the sneaky best teams in baseball.
NLCS
St. Louis v. Los Angeles
Winner: Los Angeles in 6
Depth, depth, depth. The Dodgers have it in spades, and it brings them back to the World Series. A year after being platooned in the postseason, Cody Bellinger emerges as NLCS MVP.
WORLD SERIES
Los Angeles vs. Houston
Winner: Houston in 7
This was my prediction back in spring training and I'm sticking to it. The Astros begin something of a dynasty, and the Dodgers take one step closer to becoming baseball's Buffalo Bills.
Playoff MVP: George Springer, Houston
A.J. Hinch's tone-setter takes it to another level this postseason.
Playoff Cy Young: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles
Young Dodgers ace becomes a household name by October's end.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
