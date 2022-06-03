Central Catholic’s Aden Pemble formed a rock-solid plan heading into Day 1 of the Massachusetts All-State Track Meet.
“I’ve been running the 400 hurdles throughout this season, so I have a good understanding of what I need to do to take care of business when I step onto the track,” said Pemble. “I was seeded second in the state, and my goal was to simply improve my time, and I am grateful that is what happened today.”
Pemble ran a personal record (PR) time of 55.85, good for second in the 400 hurdles on Thursday at Westfield State College. He was just off the winning time of 55.82, by Noah Stegmeier of Acton-Boxboro.
“When I stepped onto the track to warm up, I noticed that there was no wind whatsoever, which I think helped me in the long run because I was not going against any wind on the last straight-away,” said Pemble. “After I went through the first five hurdles, I noticed I had more energy than I normally have, and I was able to carry that all the way to the end with me. My opponent got a good lean on me at the end, but it was a good race overall.
“I know I can improve my time even more than I already have, and now I am looking forward to getting ready for New Englands in the upcoming weeks.”
But first, Pemble will run as a member of the Central 4x400 relay, which is seeded fourth in Day 2 on Saturday.
“All of the guys will be healthy and ready to compete,” said Pemble. “We are all extremely excited and are looking forward to going up against the top relay teams in the state. We haven’t been able to run our usual lineup due to some of the guys being in other events, but this Saturday will be all be together for the first time since we broke our school record. Even today, I was hearing a lot of talk about the 4x400 relays on Saturday.”
VOLQUEZ, DUREN MOTIVATED FOR SATURDAY
Thursday didn’t go quite how two of the fastest athletes in area history had envisioned.
Lawrence’s Jordany Volquez, the North Carolina A&T-bound Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP, placed fourth in the 200-meter dash in 21.59.
“Today I definitely didn’t get the result I wanted,” said Volquez. “But I know Saturday is going to be a different story.”
Volquez won’t have to wait long for redemption. On Saturday, he will run his best event, the 110-meter hurdles. He’s seeded second.
“Today is definitely going to play a factor in my performance on Saturday,” he said. “I will be more than fired up and ready to compete on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Central Catholic star junior Janessa Duren placed sixth in the 400 hurdles in 1:04.81.
“I’m disappointing,” she said. “But I know you can’t run a PR every time.”
Duren also has her eyes focused on Saturday — in the 100 hurdles. She’s seeded second.
“I’m so excited to get out there for the 100 hurdles after my race today,” she said. “I am so fired up. I’m excited to have another opportunity to race because today was definitely not how I would want to end my meet.”
CONNOLLY BREAKS NORTH ANDOVER RECORD
Six days after falling less than a second short, Ryan Connolly made North Andover history on Thursday.
The Scarlet Knights senior ran a school-record 9:17.01 in the mile, good for seventh at All-States.
The time broke Alex Kramer‘s record of 9:17.11 run in 2009.
“It was awesome to get this record,” said Connolly. “Alex Kramer was an amazing runner, and to be able to break one of his records is truly special. I’m super happy because I missed the record by so little last Friday. I’m super pumped for my senior year next year, where I hope I can lower it even more.”
MIAA Boys All-States, Day 1
Area top-8 placers:
400 hurdles: 2. Aden Pemble (Central Catholic) 55.85; 800: 8. Colin Kirn (Andover) 1:58.02; 200: 4. Jordany Volquez (Lawrence) 21.98, 6. Ethan Pater (Central) 22.40; 2-mile: 7. Ryan Connolly (North Andover) 9:17.01; Pentathlon: 8. Dan McGlashan (Haverhill) 2,792
MIAA Girls All-States, Day 1
Area winners:
Pole vault: 7. Lily Brown (Andover) 10-0; Discus: 5. Jenna Bard (North Andover) 122-0, 7. Makenna Dube (NA) 110-8; 400 hurdles: 6. Janessa Duran (Central Catholic) 1:05.90; 2-mile: 3. Miana Caraballo (Methuen) 10:55.11
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.