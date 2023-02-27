Natanael Vigo Catala knew he just had to stay close early.
Then, with history and an All-State title within reach, the Haverhill High star struck.
“I got out hard and stayed within about 10 meters of (the leaders) early,” he said. “I knew that if I kept this amount of distance up until the 200-meter mark, I would win the race. So when I was in that range, I knew it was over.”
Vigo Catala turned on the jets and ran to victory in the 300-meter in 34.37 at the Massachusetts All-State Meet on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
With the win, he became the first Haverhill boy to win an All-State title since Mass. State Track Coaches Associated Hall of Fame Andy Alsup won the 300 in 1997, according to longtime Hillies coach Mike Maguire.
“Nata ran a phenomenal race,” said Maguire. “He’s been focusing on getting out a little stronger at the start, and you could tell right from the gun that he was going for it. He had caught the two runners on the stagger before the final turn and that was the race because no one closes races like him. He ended up winning going away!”
Vigo Catala was thrilled to celebrate the victory.
“It’s an honor to be able to run at these meets on such a big stage,” said the junior. “To me, winning the All-State meet means winning when it matters. The medal serves as a reminder of a big win.”
-
CHOWDHURY TAKES CROWN
Andover’s Neil Chowdhury was still angry eight days after finishing fourth in the 600 at the MIAA Division 1 Championship.
“Last week at the state meet I ran awful, going out way too hard and getting out-kicked,” he remembered. “This week, I definitely had a chip on my shoulder, and I was able to go out slower, and out-kick the competition to get the victory. It was a strong race entirely from me, as I was able to trust my training and finish strong. This race I was finally able to execute properly.”
Chowdhury flew to the All-State title in 1:23.06, edging Luke Boothroyd of Hopkinton (1:23.38).
It was the first All-State title for Chowdhury, a senior, after finishing sixth last winter.
“This win means a lot for me,” he said. “I spent a lot of last season coming in third and fourth in my races and was never able to rise to the top of the competition. I’ve worked tirelessly to get this victory, and it finally came true today. I can definitely say that it feels really nice to be at the top.”
-
KIRN KEEPS DOMINATING
With such a loaded field in the boys 1,000, Andover’s Colin Kirn knew he had to take charge early.
“The race was super crowed, with everyone seeded within a few seconds of each other,” said Kirn. “So I knew my best bet at winning was to take it out fast and not give it back. It was a really difficult race, but ultimately my race plan worked and I was able to win. It was a great race.”
Kirn earned the victory in 2:30.08, less than two seconds better than the runner-up. Kirn won his first Division 1 title last week.
“It’s hard to say what this means to me,” he said. “This has been my goal all season, and to be able to accomplish it is a different kind of feeling. I’m really grateful for the level of competition this season and for all the work my coaches have put in. I’m beyond excited to be the state champion!”
-
KNIGHTS CONNOLLY, REILAND TAKE SECOND
It was a pair of runner-up finishes for two North Andover stars.
Scarlet Knight Ryan Connolly place second in the mile in 4:17.19, just behind the winner, Tyler Tubman of Newton North (4:17.08).
“I’m super happy with the result,” said Connolly. “I wanted the win and thought I could, of but I am happy with the season-best. I’m looking to improve this at New Englands and (New Balance) Nationals.”
Fellow Knights star Camden Reiland placed second in the 1,000 (2:32.14).
“This is always a competitive meet that showcase the best of Massachusetts track,” said North Andover coach Jason Guarente. “Cam and Ryan proved they are part of the best with how they ran. They have been solid for us all season long.”
-
KILEY, METHUEN RELAY SHINE
Andover distance star Molly Kiley took third in the 2-mile in 11:55.00.
“I knew (the leaders) were going to take the race out aggressively, so my plan was to stick on them and finish strong,” said Kiley. “I lost them on the last lap, but I still ran a personal best, so I am happy with my effort. I’ve yet to have much success at (All-States), so I’m happy to place third in the state!”
Taking second was the Methuen boys 4x200 of Elgin Ekwi, Darwin Jimenez, Mekhi Lumsden and Joshua Kwakye (1:32.25).
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.