Seeded 16th in the 2-mile, Methuen’s Miana Caraballo experienced an unusual calm as she stepped to the start line at the Massachusetts All-State track meet.
“For once in my running career, I didn’t have the anxious nerves I usually do before races, so I already knew from the beginning this was going to be a different kind of race,” said Caraballo. “When I got my seed, last in the fast heat, I wasn’t scared because no matter where I’m seeded it doesn’t matter to me.”
A week after an upset victory at Division 1s, Caraballo again stunned the field, surging to a third-place finish in the 2-mile (10:55.11) at Bridgewater State University.
The time shattered the Methuen High school record, previously held by Chris Dizaglio (11:07 in 1982).
“The expectation going into my race was to place top-6 so I could continue onto New Englands,” she said. “In the back of my mind I knew I wanted to break 11 minutes and get another school record, but the first objective was just to place.
“The second I started the race I already had myself in seventh, and after two laps there was already a gap forming, so I decided yet again to take another risk to join the top pack. As I went through the first mile I knew good things were going to happen.
“When we came around to the last lap I gave it all I had left in me and coming around to the last straight away I could see the clock ticking away 10:47, 10:51 then suddenly I was done at 10:55. I couldn’t believe that not only did I break 11 minutes for the first time, but I broke the school record.”
VOLQUEZ, DUREN NOT SATISFIED
The 110 hurdles didn’t go how Lawrence star Jordany Volquez had planned on Day 2 of All-States on Saturday.
“I believe that I went under 14 seconds, but I had a minor set-back during the race that cost me,” he said.
Volquez ended up finishing second in his top event in 13.94, just behind rival Easton Tan of Winchester (13.92).
Volquez is now confident he will be ready to win the rematch at New Englands next weekend.
“I will iron that out the issues this week during practice and come back stronger,” he said. “I’m super motivated. I hope that I can see Easton one more time and we can throw down again and hopefully one of us gets the state record.”
Central Catholic star hurdler Janessa Duren expressed a similar sentiment after placing third in the 100 hurdles in 14.81.
“It was a great race,” said Duren. “(Winner) Megan Frazee is so talented. I do wish I ran a little faster, but I’m ready to get back to work. I’m excited to get back out there and race, and I just want to finish the season the way I started it, with a PR and hopefully a top-3 finish.
CENTRAL RELAY SETS RECORD
The Central Catholic 4x400 relay took third at All-States, and grabbed a school record.
The team of Aden Pemble, Patrick Walsh, Kaiden Nobrega and Ethan Pater set the new school mark in 3:20.77.
“We knew that today was going to be a big day for all of us,” said Pemble. “Our job and goal going into today was to do what we’ve been doing the entire season, and to execute to the best of our abilities. Our relationship with each other is so strong.
“All of our guys did very well today, and we got a new school record out of it, which we are all very thankful for. When I handed the baton off to our second guy, I knew we were able to have a shot at the record. We broke the school record earlier on in the season, and today, we just broke it again. Our third man helped us out so much and he did an amazing job at putting us in the front. Our anchor did a very good job too of keeping us in front and finishing through the line for us to get third in the state.”
MIAA Boys All-States
Top team scores plus locals (77 teams scored): 1. Newton North 52, 2. Acton-Boxboro 41, 3. St. John’s Prep 38.5, 4. Newton South 29, 5. North Andover 21, 6. Central Catholic 20; 12. Lawrence 13, 77. Andover 0.5
Area top-8 placers:
High jump: 3. Zachary Traficante (North Andover) 6-0; 110 hurdles: Jordany Volquez (Lawrence) 14.31, 7. Alexander Niejadlik (NA) 15.21; 400: 6. Kaiden Nobrega (Central Catholic) 49.44, 7. Nataenel Vigo catala (Haverhill) 49.58; 400 hurdles: 2. Aden Pemble (Central) 55.85; 800: 8. Colin Kirn (Andover) 1:58.02; 200: 4. Volquez (Lawrence) 21.98, 6. Ethan Pater (Central) 22.40; 2-mile: 7. Ryan Connolly (North Andover) 9:17.01; 4x400 relay: 3. Central (Pemble, Patrick Walsh, Nobrega, Pater) 3:20.77; Pentathlon: 8. Dan McGlashan (Haverhill) 2,792
MIAA Girls All-States
Top team scores plus locals (76 teams scored): 1. Westford Academy 59, 2. Newton South 36, 3. Newton North 25, 4. Wellesley 24, 5. Cambridge R&L 23.33; 15. North Andover 16, 29. Central Catholic 9, 10. Methuen 6, 71. Haverhill 1
Area top-8 placers:
Pole vault: 7. Lily Brown (Andover) 10-0; Shot put: 5. Jenna Bard (North Andover) 38-6; Discus: 5. Bard (NA) 122-0, 7. Makenna Dube (NA) 110-8; 100 hurdles: 3. Janessa Duren (Central Catholic) 14.81; 400 hurdles: 6. Janessa Duran (Cetral Catholic) 1:05.90; 2-mile: 3. Miana Caraballo (Methuen) 10:55.11 ; 4x800 relay: 3. North Andover () (Luna Prochazkova, Erika Wojcik, Aisling Callahan, Catherine Roche) 9:33.75
