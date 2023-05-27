There’s very little Molly Kiley hasn’t accomplished in her record-setting Andover High running career.
She does, after all, own three Eagle-Tribune MVP awards between track and cross country.
But there is one accomplishment that has eluded Kiley — a Division 1 outdoor track championship.
“I’ve never won an outdoor Division 1 title before, so to do that would mean achieving a big goal of mine,” she said. “After coming within one second of the outdoor 2-mile D1 title last year, winning a Division 1 championship has definitely been a goal of mine.”
Kiley will look to reach that goal when she runs the mile at Day 2 of the MIAA Division 1 Track Championship on Saturday at Merrimack College.
“I am very excited for D1s on Saturday,” said Kiley, who took fourth in the 2-mile in Day 1 of Division 1s on Thursday. “I’m excited that the 2-mile and mile are broken up into different days, as I rarely get to compete in a fresh mile at these bigger competitions. I’m excited to put it all out there for my last D1 meet.”
Kiley does own a trio of Division 1 indoor titles — winning the 2-mile indoors as a sophomore (11:28.61), junior (11.09.61) and senior (11:09.86).
But before she moves on to run track and cross country at Boston University, Kiley would love to add that Division 1 outdoor crown.
“I have much more confidence going into this year,” she said. “My mentality is much better because I feel like I have nothing to lose. Since the mile and 2-mile are split into two days, I feel confident that I can score a good amount of points for our team, even if that doesn’t mean waking away with a title. I think this mentality will help me really go for it and not try to play it too safe.”
DIVISION 1 GIRLS OUTLOOK
Kiley isn’t the only local female looking to make noise in Day 2 of the Division 1 championship.
Andover senior Ashley Sheldon is the No. 1 seed in the high jump (5-5) and the No. 4 seed in the 100 hurdles (15.31).
“I’m really looking forward to this weekend’s meet,” said Sheldon, who placed third in the triple jump (36-7.75) on Thursday. “Our team has a chance of winning the meet, and that would be a great way to finish my senior year. I hope I can contribute by scoring in all three of my events, which are all very competitive. I’m especially looking forward to the high jump, where I really would like to get a PR.”
Methuen’s freshman superstar Lauren Quarm is the No. 1 seed in the 100 (12.31), while Andover’s Lily Brown is the top seed in the pole vault (11-0). Golden Warrior Kathleen Yates is seeded No. 2 in the discus (116-5).
Just a sophomore, Haverhill’s Maddy Goncalves is the No. 4 seed in the shot put (37-10).
“Divisionals is definitely one of my favorite meets of the season,” said Goncalves. “There is always great competition there, which motivates me to push myself even harder. This weekend, I am hoping to PR and throw 39-0 to qualify for New Balance Nationals.”
DIVISION 1 BOYS OUTLOOK
After breaking the Methuen High school record in the 200 — which dated back to 1979 — on Thursday with a 21.69, Methuen’s Darwin Jimenez is the No. 2 seed in the 100 dash at Day 2 of the Division 1 championship on Saturday.
“For the Divisional meet, I’m very excited,” said Jimenez, whose 4x100 is seeded fifth. “I believe it will be a fun time to show out. I get to show what I’ve been working on behind the scenes in front of the state. I can’t wait to see my competition on Saturday!”
Haverhill’s Nataenel Vigo catala — the defending Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP — is the No. 2 seed in the 400 (48.17).
Andover’s Colin Kirn will look to score an upset in the mile, after winning the D1 crown indoors in the 1,000.
“I’m looking forward to going up in distance a bit to compete in the mile,” said Kirn, who was fourth in the 800 on Thursday. “This is my last team scoring meet, so I’m really hoping to contribute as many points as I can for Andover, and end our season as a team on a high note. I love the energy and competitiveness that comes with these larger meets, and I can’t wait to race.”
DIVISION 2 BOYS OUTLOOK
A pair of North Andover High teammates — and Eagle-Tribune All-Stars — are among the favorites in the mile at Day 2 of the Division 2 track Championship on Sunday at Merrimack College.
Ryan Connolly is the No. 3 seed (4:22.88), while Camden Reiland is the No. 5 seed (4:23.00).
“I won the mile last year, so I want to repeat,” said Connolly, who was running the 800 on Friday. “Our 4x800 is also very good too, so it would be good to win that. Our team is super excited, and we are ready to compete to win. My goal above all else it to help my team win the championship again.”
Added Reiland: “I know that we are prepared to do whatever it takes to win as a team. I fully believe we are a team capable of winning. I love this team and I am pumped to see what we can do this weekend. Watch out for NA across the board.”
Scarlet Knight teammate Nate Jacques is the No. 2 seed in the 110 hurdles (14.93).
“I have very high hopes for this meet,” said Jacques. “I’m seeded second. The plan is just keep being consistent in hurdles staying just under 15 seconds.”
North Andover’s Zach Traficante is seeded No. 2 in the high jump (6-2), while Ethan Belongia is No. 2 in the pole vault (12-6), just ahead of Central Catholic’s Dylan Lebiedz (12-0). Raider Thomas Galusha is seeded second in the shot put (50-4.5.)
Scarlet Knight Caleb Agbor is the No. 2 seed in the long jump (22-8.25).
“I’m so excited to go up against the greatest competition,” said Agbor, “because it only gets more competitive from here.”
DIVISION 2 GIRLS OUTLOOK
A week after rolling to the Merrimack Valley Conference girls team title, a number of Central Catholic girls are favorites at Day 2 of the Division 2 Meet.
Raider Veralie Perrier is seeded No. 1 in the 400 (58.06), while teammate Laura Fennessy is seeded second in the event (58.44).
“I’m really excited to put together all the hard work and training I’ve had all season and to perform to the best of my ability,” said Perrier. “I am seeded high, and I know I just need to trust my coaching and myself just like I’ve done all season long.”
Central Catholic’s Macy Daigle is the top seed in the high jump (5-7). Daigle and Fennessy are also members of the 4x400 that’s seeded first (4:04.50).
“I’m really excited to see what our team can do,” said Daigle. “We’re coming off of a huge win and I’m hoping we can carry that over to this weekend!”
Central’s Janessa Duren — who swept the hurdles at last year’s D2 meet but has battled injuries this spring — is seeded fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.54).
“I’m super excited to represent my school for the last time,” she said. “I feel like I’m stringing together some good races and can’t wait to see it come together.”
