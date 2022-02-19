FITCHBURG — Senior Jimmy Glynn will lead a contingent of six Central Catholic wrestlers into next week’s All-State Wrestling Tournament, thanks to the Raiders’ stellar showing at the Division 1 State Meet on Saturday at Game On in Fitchburg.
Glynn was the Raiders’ sole Division 1 champion, defeating Vincent DiMaio of Methuen, 8-2, in the 138-pound final. But he will be joined next week by D1 runners-up Michael Brown (220) and Brandon D’Agastino (182), as well as Jaclyn Dehney (3rd, 113), Nathan Blanchette (3rd, 160) and James Bohenk (4th, 126).
“We wrestled well. We had a couple surprises,” said Central Catholic coach Jamie Durkin. “We had a second-year wrestler, Mike Brown, make the finals at 220. That’s a great accomplishment for him. Brendan D’Agastino avenged a couple of losses (this season), also in the finals. and Jimmy Glynn did as Jimmy Glynn does and dominated throughout the tournament.”
As a team, Central Catholic placed third, with 144.5 points. St. John’s Prep grabbed the D1 team championship (198.5), followed by Natick (164.5).
Top-seeded Glynn was on top of his game as he rolled, unchallenged, through the field in the 138-pound bracket. He opened with consecutive first-round pins against Thomas Morahan of Braintree and Zaddiel Aponte of Springfield Central.
In the semifinals, Glynn met Timothy O’Leary of Franklin and a quick pin might have been more merciful. Instead, Glynn put on a clinic and decimated O’Leary by technical fall, 19-3.
That win set up a title match against a game DeMaio, who caught Glynn off-guard with a quick takedown in the first, and carried a 2-1 lead into the second period.
After having been unsuccessful with several tactical takedown attempts in the first period, Glynn went straight at DiMaio and overpowered him in the second. A loud takedown stunned DiMaio and allowed Glynn to grab an additional three back points to take a 6-2 lead. From there, the result was inevitable.
In addition to Brown and D’Agastino making runs to the finals, another impressive performance was turned in by Deheny. Ranked No. 2 in the country among girls at 113, the junior advanced to the All-States for the first time with her third place finish.
Seeded 6th, Dehny won her opening bout by pinning Obediah Cao of Winchester in just 43 seconds, before falling in the quarterfinals, 8-6, to eventual state runner-up Nathan Sayers of Xavarian. That dropped Dehny into the consolation bracket, where she scored a pair of pinfall wins, before outlasting Haverhill’s Michael Morris, 7-6, in a thriller.
“It was pretty exciting. This means a lot. My goal was to make it to All-States, so it was awesome,” said Dehney, who was competing in the D1 States for the first time.
“She’s got the heart of a champion,” said Durkin. If you looked at that last match, she stays composed, she knows what she has to do to win. and that’s what you look for.”
Haverhill’s Nicolosi wins title
Haverhill placed sixth with 78 points. The Hillies were led by another dominant performance by 145-pound D1 champion Brent Nicolosi. The top-seeded Nicolosi won his first three matches by pinfall, including his first-round match in just 29 seconds. The final was a bit more of a struggle, as he was tested by Braintree’s Drew McGourty.
After building a 3-0 lead in the second period, Nicolosi got a brief scare when McGourty scored a takedown near the edge of the circle. But the threat was short-lived, as Nicolosi quickly scored a reversal to regain control and went on to a 5-3 victory.
“I practiced a lot just to get here and then I finally got it done,” said Nicolosi, who has lost just one match all season and is unbeaten against Massachusetts opponents. “I knew what he was going to do. He’s a funky wrestler, just scrambles a lot.”
Haverhill also got strong showings from Cale Wood Jr. (3rd, 106), Ben Davoli (4th, 132) and Michael Morris (5th, 113).
Andover, Lawrence wrestlers shine
Andover placed 12th with 55 points. The Golden Warriors had two wrestlers reach the finals in Yandel Morales (106) and Jonathan Davila (152). Morales, seeded 6th, nearly scored an incredible upset against top-seeded Brayton Carbone of Shawsheen Tech.
Carbone scored an early takedown and appeared confident and in control. But after having his head tapped by Carbone a few times in the second period, Morales appeared to have had enough and exploded with a strong takedown to tie the match, 2-2.
The third period began with Morales in the “down” position. He remained there throughout, fending off turn attempts. At one point, he appeared to have scored a reversal to take the lead but the referees felt he hadn’t secured control.
In overtime, Morales again appeared to have the match won with a takedown but it was ruled he hadn’t gained full control before the wrestlers went out of the circle. With the final seconds ticking off in the first overtime session, Carbone was able to secure a two-point takedown and the championship.
Morales has lost just two matches all season, both to Carbone. Davila, who fell to Rawson Iwanicki of St. John’s Prep, 8-3, in the title match, has lost just three matches all season, all three to Iwanicki.
“Our two guys in the finals (Morales and Davila), we felt like they had the potential to be there,” said Andover coach Mike Bolduc. “They wrestled their matches in the finals really tough. They wrestled really well. We were in both matches most of the way. So I really loved the way they wrestled and I think that’s really going to carry over into next week. We’ll see (Carbone and Iwanicki) again.”
Lawrence High got a strong showing from North Sectional champ Chris Garcia, who advanced to the championship match at 195, before falling to unbeaten Dennis Cha of Arlington, 8-1. Davidson Theomsy gave the Lancers a 5th place finish at 126. Brandon Lavasta Torres was 6th at 285.
