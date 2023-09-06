You would think that after a year that saw both Andover and Methuen win Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 and Division 2 league titles for the second year in a row and players like Brooke Tardugno, Hailee Pickles and Ashley Sheldon graduating, that perhaps the league would be down this year on the soccer pitch?
Not at all.
This year, on paper anyways, multiple teams appear to be loaded with so many outstanding players.
Andover returns All-MVC player Michaela Buckley and six other starters. Central Catholic will be led by All-Conference goalie Lauren Sanchez, sophomore midfielder Lucy Irwin, who was named to the MVC and Eastern Mass All-Star teams, and Macy Daigle, a very talented athlete who was named to the All-MVC Second Team.
Haverhill won just four games last year but returns 9 of 11 starters, including All-Conference players Hannah Allen, a forward, and Mallory Amirian, who has been nothing short of sensational in the net. Also, sophomore Eva Barton is one of the top returning defenders in the league.
Methuen won 16 games a year ago, and has a pair of juniors in Courtney Pickles and Kiera Fitzpatrick, who have already committed to play at Providence and St. Anselm. In two years, Pickles has scored 40 goals and added 9 assists.
North Andover returns All-Conference midfielder Charlotte Martel and defender Quinn Phillips, while, defender Olivia Sawicki has committed to play at UNH. Also, Erika Wojcik is a talented goal scorer.
Andover hopes to make it three straight
Head coach Meghan Matson surpassed the 200-win total in her career last year and certainly looks like she’ll add to her total of 207.
“We have a good mix of experienced impact players and solid newcomers. Captains Michaela Buckley and Catherine Lenihan have been working really hard all summer prepping the girls, and giving them opportunities to play together,” said Matson.
“Ella Hoffenberg, Joanne Li, Neila Foohey, and Brooke Downey are all players in the forward/midfield positions that have a knack for the goal, and play really well together already. Looking forward to seeing what they produce this season. Catherine Lenihan and Michaela Buckley will be leading the defense and have some solid newcomers that will fit right in.”
Central could be very dangerous
The Raiders have ten seniors with experience back, including Sanchez, who posted an eye-popping 1.05 GAA a year ago. Daigle scored seven goals last year while Irwin had a huge rookie season with 11 goals and 5 assists.
“This senior class helps create depth on our bench and are very excited to make an impact in their senior year. We have one of the strongest incoming freshman classes than we have had in a few years. They are going to be integral in helping us stay on top of the MVC,” said head coach Jamie Hayden.
Hillies could be a surprising contender
Besides Amirian (245 saves last year) — who has been a two-time All-Conference selection including Goalie of the Year two years ago — and Allen (7 goals, 13 assists), the Hillies’ defense will be anchored by Barton.
“She is one of the best defenders I have ever coached. Her IQ level in soccer is high. As a sophomore, she has the most confidence on the field and you would never know she is an underclassman. She will help us immensely this year,” said head coach Krystyna Callagy.
The coach said, there’s a handful of other players who could make an impact.
“Ava Votto, Abigail Brownrigg, as well as Meredith Amirian will be essential for us as well. They have extreme leadership on and off the field and will help us be successful this year.
Freshman, Makaylla Cederman will be a great asset to our team this year. She is fast, skilled, and has a lot of confidence when on the field,” said the coach.
Rangers want to keep things rolling
The past two seasons have been pretty special for Methuen, winning league titles for the first time in program history. Last year’s team won 16 games, including a first round playoff win.
Seniors Ava McKenna and Nykole Monroy will lead the defense, and senior Lily Finocchiaro will be vital as a midfielder.
“We’re excited to keep growing and building the program. We have a great group of girls, we are excited to see what we can accomplish together,” said coach Kayla Camara.
Scarlet Knights appear to be deep
North Andover will have a lot of talented players, spread out all over the field. It starts with Sawicki.
“Olivia is a three-year starter, who is one of those players who can play anywhere on the field and make an instant impact. She is an outstanding defender but has the footwork and speed of a striker. This season she will be a jack of all trades for our team and spend very little time on the sidelines,” said head coach Lisa Rasanen.
Forward Wojcik and defenders Phillips and Maria Benvenuto will be key contributors as well as seniors Kendall Ruhland and Charlotte Martel, who are both coming off injuries and have been healthy and productive thus far during pre-season.
Lawrence ready to get into win column
The Lancers have gone winless in each of the past two years and bring back senior goalie Fedalis Rodriguez and sophomore Catherine Mendoza to lead the way. The rest of the team is relatively new to the varsity and fairly young.
“The girls are back again ready to compete,” said head coach Patrick Hamilton.
Commonwealth Athletic Conference
Whittier has new coach
The Wildcats will be led by first-year head coach Allie Simmons, who is also the school’s girls’ lacrosse coach. She is taking over a relatively young team with just three seniors, forward Madison Gosse and defenders Maddie Noury and Tessa Roberts.
“So far I am impressed with the student-athletes on our team. We are looking forward to the season ahead and hope to do well in our new division,” she said.
Greater Lawrence looking to take next step
The Reggies finished with seven wins last year, but return 8 starters and overall 10 letterwinners. Senior striker Melanie Cordoba can be dangerous, while at the other end, the defense wil be led by senior Tyre’Anna Methany-Kennedy, among others.
“We return with an experienced roster. With a large core of players in sophomore and junior year who have started for the past 1-2 years, it is a more experienced crew,” said head coach Christian Cano. “The offense will be aided by having Melanie Cordoba for a full year. With promising newcomer Carmela Belitti in the midfield, the Reggies hope to have a stronger offensive presence in the upcoming season. Two freshman are part of the varsity bench with more promising players behind them.”
New England Prep
Phillips should be much improved
Last year Phillips Andover finished 6-6-6 and this year the Big Blue will look to two-sport captain Jazzy Cormier, as well as Boston College commit Emily Mara, last year’s leading scorer, to lead the way.
“Also joining us this year are two post-graduates who starred across three seasons throughout their high school careers, Hannah Jordan from Andover High School as well as Hannah Surrette joining us from Woburn High School,” said head coach Lisa Joel.
