There’s nothing more dangerous in any hockey postseason than a hot goaltender, and Central Catholic boys hockey has exactly the type of goalie that could take over.
Senior three-year starting goalie Michael Brothers will lead the Raiders into action when they kick off the Division 1 state tournament this week.
“For me, after winning the (MVC Cup) last year and making the playoffs my sophomore year, I’m excited to be back against some of the top competition in the state,” said Brothers. “There’s an amazing bond in the locker room, and when everything comes together, we can compete with any team in the state, no doubt.”
MVC/DCL Division 1 champ Central Catholic (10-8-4) is the No. 18 seed, and will open the tourney against No. 15 St. Mary’s (10-7-5) in the Round of 32. St. Mary’s won the regular season meeting 2-1 two weeks ago.
The Raiders closed out the regular season with their biggest win of the winter, a 4-3 overtime upset of Catholic Memorial (14-5-1), the now-No. 3 seed in the Division 1 tourney.
“We’re all excited, especially after a big win against Catholic Memorial,” said Brothers. “It made us all realize the potential we have to go deep into the playoffs this year.”
Brothers was drawn to Central Catholic after seeing the Raiders play in the Super 8 at the Tsongas Center, and training with former Central goalie and 2018 Eagle-Tribune MVP Matt Pasquale.
Two years after now-UConn backup Pasquale graduated, Brothers earned the starting job for Central as a sophomore.
This winter, Brothers has delivered a 2.40 goals-against average with two shutouts. He made 28 saves to beat Catholic Memorial. Last winter, he led the Raiders to an 8-1-1 record and the MVC Cup title. The state tourney was cancelled due to COVID.
What does Brothers enjoy most about playing goalie?
“I think the biggest thing that drew me to goalie was having the ability to stand out from everyone else,” he said. “There’s only one goalie on a team, so everyone knows which one you are. The most enjoyable thing for me is definitely when I’m able to make a huge save, it’s one of the best feelings in the world, no doubt.”
While he’s hoping to play hockey after high school, Brothers would like to end his Central Catholic career with a bang.
“I want us to go as far as we can in the tournament,” he said. “And also help build the program for the guys after me.”
Haverhill red hot
Few teams are hotter going into the state tournament than Haverhill High.
After opening the season 2-7, the Hillies won 8 of their final 11 games — including 6 of their last 7 — to finish the regular season 10-10.
Haverhill is the No. 31 seed (out of 32 teams) in the Division 2 tournament, and will face a massive task in its opener, against No. 2 Gloucester (16-4-0) in the Round of 32.
The Hillies are led offensively by John Bishop (10 goals), Darren Ackerman (8 goals) and Justin Torosian (8 goals). Dylan Soucy and Cal Pruett split time in net.
“The whole team is confident and really excited to make the playoffs,” said Soucy. “Making the tournament is a big confidence booster for the whole team. It’s definitely something the team was not expecting after how the season started. Everyone knows we need to come together and do something special and I think that’s just what we will do.”
Methuen ready to surprise
After earning the Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual Country League Division 3 title, Methuen feels ready to make some noise in the state tournament.
The Rangers (12-6-2) are the No. 19 seed in the Division 3 tournament, and will open against No. 14 Dracut/Tyngsboro (14-6-0) in the Round of 32. It will be the third meeting of the two schools this winter, with Methuen winning twice.
“The team is feeling very confident we can do some damage in the tournament,” said top defenseman Danny Field. “The team is very excited to go because none of us have experienced the atmosphere of the tournament before.”
Leading the Rangers are Jack Allard (18 goals), Owen Kneeland (13 goals) and Field (8 goals). Owen O’Brien has been the man in net.
“Nobody on the current roster has been to a state tournament, so we are excited for the opportunity,” said Methuen coach Bill Blackwell. “Every team in our league is going to the tournament, so we feel like we are capable of playing with anybody.”
Quill leads Andover
Andover (7-10-3) made the tournament as the No. 31 seed (out of 33) in the Division 1 tournament. The Golden Warriors will face No. 2 Xaverian (16-3-1) in the Round of 32.
Leading Andover is senior starting goalie JJ Quill (2.55 goals-against average), who has been the backbone of the Golden Warriors.
“JJ is one of our captains and a real team player,” said Andover coach Kevin Drew. “He is our rock. If he is not on we have little chance to win. He’s one of the quiet leaders, so when he speaks he gets the attention of the whole team a very hard worker.”
Pacing the Golden Warriors on offense is Joe Bucci (8 goals), Matt Trudell (4 goals, 6 assists) and Braeden Archambault (4 goals, 7 assists).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover a contender
Led by first-year head coach Meagan Keefe, Andover girls hockey looks ready to contend, after dropping down a division.
The Golden Warriors (12-6-2) are the No. 8 seed in the Division 2 tournament, and will open against No. 25 Franklin (6-10-4) in the Round of 32.
“Our team has shown a lot of growth throughout the season,” said Keefe. “We competed hard in our conference and were co-champs with Acton-Boxboro. We hope to continue building on our strengths and fine tuning our game. Our team is looking forward to the tournament, and competing for state championship. It has been a great opportunity.”
Leading the way for the Golden Warriors is Lauren Adams (10 goals) and Rose MacLean (8 goals).
Keefe is a very familiar name for Andover High fans. The 2013 Andover High graduate was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in field hockey — leading the Golden Warriors to two Division 1 state titles (scoring 33 goals as a junior) — and lacrosse (64 goals as senior). She was also All-Conference in hockey, and played lacrosse at UMass Amherst.
She took over as Andover hockey coach this winter after previous head coach Tyler Vigue stepped aside due to work obligations.
“I was fortunate to be the assistant coach for Andover the previous five years,” said Keefe. “I was able to watch and learn from two awesome coaches (Vigue and current Andover boys coach Kevin Drew). “This year, I am able to take what I’ve learned, and make the program into my own. I have a great group of girls, and there is nothing better than coaching for the town you once played for.”
Methuen/Tewksbury surging
After a rocky start to the season, Methuen/Tewksbury enters the tournament hot. The Red Rangers (8-8-4) won five of their final six games, and head into the Division 1 tournament as the No. 11 seed. They’ll face No. 22 Stoneham/Wilmington (8-11-1) in the Round of 32.
“We’re feeling good,” said Methuen/Tewksbury coach Sarah (Oteri) Doucette, who earned his 100th win in January. “We have been improving all season and are playing some of our best hockey in February.
“We’ve also played a very challenging schedule, so we are hoping that it will benefit us come the postseason. We do have a lot of young players who have never experienced the state tournament because of the pandemic, so we’re excited for the opportunity.”
Pacing the Red Rangers are star Jessica Driscoll (21 goals, 13 assists), Breena Lawrence (8 goals, 8 assists) and Riley Sheehan (9 goals, 7 assists). Michelle Kusmaul is the starting goalie.
HPNA feels confident
Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover is feeling confident heading into the postseason.
“We played several of the top 10-ranked teams in the state and had some good results,” said captain Kat Yelsits. “We look forward to the playoffs! As a team, we feel like we’re peaking at the right time, and we hope to keep advancing in the tournament.”
HPNA (10-8-2) is the No. 9 seed in the Division 1 tourney, and will open against No. 24 Mansfield/Foxboro (3-15-1).
The Hillies are led by Yelsits (7 goals), Kaitlyn Bush (8 goals) and goalie Julianna Taylor (three shutouts).
“The girls are prepared for the tournament,” said head coach Gary Kane. “This year, the MVC/DCL was a fighter every night, and we purposely set up games against the best in the state. We have solid goaltending, upper class leadership and big game experience. The girls will come to play.”
Central in new territory
Central Catholic delivered a 14-5-2 record this winter, the best since the program was established in 2012.
The Raiders are the No. 33 seed in the Division 2 tournament, and will face No. 32 Framingham (8-7-5) in the preliminary round.
Central is led by a pair of standouts in Megan Malolepszy (15 goals, 20 assists) and Madison Terry (14 goals, 14 assists).
