Despite dominating its way to a 15-2-0 record in a brilliant fall, the Methuen High girls soccer team will be hitting the road for the Massachusetts Division 1 tournament, as the No. 21 seed.
But don’t expect Rangers standout senior defender Sarah Petisce to worry about the seedings.
“We just try to control what we can control,” said Petisce. “ We aren’t focused on our team ranking. We are on preparing for the tournament.”
No. 21 Methuen will kick off postseason play by traveling to No. 12 Winchester (12-2-4) in the Division 1 Round of 32. The time and date are still TBA.
“We knew going into the season that we had lots of potential with a very special group of girls, said Petisce. “We’ve carried that excitement with us, which has helped us get to where we are today.
“(Our regular season record) was quite an accomplishment for any team playing in the MVC. We know how hard it is to be at our best each and every game, staying healthy, limiting injuries — not an easy task, but very rewarding. We are grateful for this opportunity. We are prepared and ready to compete against the best of the best.”
A key to Methuen’s success this fall has been its defense, which has allowed just seven goals all season, while scoring nine shutouts. The Rangers allowed more than one goal in a game once, and both of their losses were 1-0 scores.
And right at the heart of the defensive success is Petisce.
“Sarah brings a physicality and tenacious work ethic to every practice and game,” said Methuen head coach Kayla Camara. “She’s reliable, consistent and always has the team’s best interest at heart. She’s always smiling, the first one to help a teammate, the last one off the field and the first to grab the ball bag. She is the epitome of a team player. She is also a co-captain.”
Petisce played all over the field until she reached high school, when she settled into defense, and embraced the role.
“My role on the field is to cut off passes, block shots, and move the ball up field,” she said, “As a defender, I must be reliable, I need to communicate well and often, while being able to adjust to the ball quickly. I’m not afraid to play physical and I don’t let opponents get under my skin. I try to keep a positive outlook. Attitude is important; it’s contiguous. Encouraging my teammates is essential.”
She now hopes to close out her career with a bang.
“The ultimate goal is always to be the best in the state,” she said. “Beyond the game, we hope to represent our town and our school with good character and sportsmanship.”
GIRLS COMPETITORS
In the preliminary round of the Division 1 tournament, No. 33 Central Catholic (7-6-5) will travel to No. 32 Newton North (3-11-3). No. 35 North Andover (7-5-6) will travel to No. 30 Waltham (8-6-1).
No. 20 Andover (13-1-4) earned a bye to the Round of 32, and will open tournament play at No. 12 Winchester (12-2-4).
All dates and times at TBA.
BOYS COMPETITORS
In the preliminary round of the Division 1 tournament, No. 24 Andover (8-5-5) will host No. 41 Springfield Central (10-6-2). No. 30 North Andover (8-7-3) will host No. 35 Beverly (8-8-2).
No. 18 Central Catholic (10-5-2) is in the Round of 32, and will travel to No. 15 Chelmsford (12-4-2).
Dates and times at TBA
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.