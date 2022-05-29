Methuen’s Miana Caraballo entered the first day of the MIAA Division 1 Track Championship as the No. 6 seed in the 2-mile.
She ended the day a champion.
Caraballo came from behind and pulled away in the final 300 meters, earning a thrilling upset victory in the 2-mile in 11:16.39 on Friday at Shrewsbury High School.
“When I crossed the finish line I couldn’t believe I just won,” said Caraballo. “I was expecting the race to play out very differently, as I wasn’t expecting to be the one leading at the end. I’m very happy I decided to be brave and take a risk at the last 800 (meters). This race was the boost of confidence I needed to continue my season.”
Caraballo held off her longtime MVC opponent, Andover Eagle-Tribune All-Star Molly Kiley, who placed second (11:17.99).
“At the beginning of the race I was second-to-last and I knew I wasn’t supposed to be there,” said Caraballo. “I had to be patient and wait to move into the middle. The race was very packed and very close together, which I’m not really used to.
“After the first lap I was able to get myself into the middle of the group, but it seemed like no one wanted to lead as the wind was very heavy. The fifth and sixth lap I continued to be in fourth or fifth place. When we came around to only 800 meters left, I knew I had to be brave and just pass everyone and take the lead whether anyone came with me or not. Once I took off, I didn’t seem to hear anyone come with me besides Molly, which was very helpful.”
CENTRAL’S DUREN SETS RECORD, KALEMERA WINS TITLE
Central Catholic’s Janessa Duren has picked up right where her champion sister left off.
Janessa ran a blazing 1:04.81 to win the 400 hurdles at Day 1 of the MIAA Division 2 Championship at Hingham High School.
That time set a new Central Catholic record, breaking Carla Bouchrouche’s old mark (65.23 in 2019). It’s fourth best in Eagle-Tribune area history.
“Winning the 400 hurdles was definitely an amazing experience,” said Duren. “I felt like all the hard work I’d put into my training has paid off, and the job is not done. I’m still excited about what’s to come.”
Duren will next run in the 100 hurdles at Sunday’s Day 2. She is seeded second.
“I’m excited to see what I can do,” said Duren. “I know I’m going to have some good competition, so I’m just going to go out there and do my best.”
Also earning a title for Central Catholic was freshman Suuna Kalemera, who won the boys pentathlon with a final score of 2,815, more than 100 points better than No. 2. He won the pentathlon’s high jump (5-9.75), and was third in the 1,500-meter (5:07.33).
“Suuna is a terrific athlete, but I know how grueling the pentathlon can be for any athlete, especially a freshman,” said Central boys coach Mike Leal. “Because of his skill level in three of the events, we were hopeful that he could do well in the competition, but never expected him to actually win it!”
NORTH ANDOVER’S DETERMAN BREAKS RECORD
North Andover’s Jack Determan took home the Division 2 title in the 800 in a stellar 1:54.70.
That time broke the Scarlet Knights’ record in the event, and vaulted him into fifth place in Eagle-Tribune area history.
“I’ll never forget winning the 800, but more importantly I want to bring home the team title,” said Determan. “I’ll only be satisfied if I can help the team win the overall title. The only reason I can compete at a high level is because of my teammates and coaches who put so much of their time into the sport. It’s so special for me to be able to be a part of such a unique experience at North Andover.”
Adding a big day for the Scarlet Knights was Ryan Connolly, who was second in the 2-mile in 9:17.19, which beat the previous meet record.
In the discus, Scarlet Knight Jenna Bard (111-3) and Ainsley Chittick (110-7) were second and third.
LAWRENCE’S VOLQUEZ WINS 200
He may be known for the hurdles, but Lawrence’s Jordany Volquez showed his versatility on Friday, winning the Division 1 200-meter title in 21.18.
“It was an amazing run,” said Volquez. “I had some fast guys chasing me, and when the pressure is on I respond. I went in running 21.83 and ended up running 21.18. It was a great victory, now I’m hoping to go even faster at All-States.”
Next up, Volquez will run his best event, the 110 hurdles, on Sunday.
“I definitely am hopefully we will have some competition in the 110,” he said. “But, either way, we will be running fast.”
MIAA Division 1 Girls Meet, Day 1
Area top-6 placers:
Pole vault: 2. Olivia Foster (Andover) 10-0, 2. Lily Brown (And) 10-0, 6. Gabby Bresnick (And) 9-0; Discus: 3. Kathleen Yates (And) 113-0; Triple jump: 3. Jodi Parrott (And) 35-8, 5. Maddie Robertson (And) 35-0.5; 400 hurdles: 5. Michaela Buckley (And) 69.12; 2-mile: 1. Miana Caraballo (Methuen) 11:16.39, 2. Molly Kiley (And) 11:17.99
MIAA Division 2 Girls Meet, Day 1
Area top-6 placers:
Pole vault: 2. Veralie Perrier (Central Catholic) 10-0; Discus: 2. Jenna Bard (North Andover) 111-3, 3. Ainsley Chittick (NA) 110-7, 5. Makenna Dube (NA) 107-00; 400 hurdles: 1. Janessa Duren (CC) 1:04.81; 2-mile: 5. Aisling Callahan (NA) 11:24.13; Pentathlon: 2. Olivia Siwicki (NA) 2.635, 5. Casey Goland (NA) 2.419
MIAA Division 1 Boys Meet, Day 1
Area top-6 placers:
800: 3. Colin Kirn (Andover) 1:58.83; 200: 1. Jordany Volquez (Lawrence) 21.18; 2-mile: 5. Freddy Coleman (Methuen) 9:44.68
MIAA Division 2 Boys Meet, Day 1
Area top-6 placers:
Discus: 3. Nathan Jacques (North Andover) 145-7; 400 hurdles: 2. Adan Pemble (CC) 56.34; 800: 1. Jack Determan (North Andover) 1:54.70; 200: 3. Ethan Pater (Central Catholic) 22.14, 5. Kaiden Nobrega (CC) 22.45; 2-mile: 2. Ryan Connolly (NA) 9:17.19; Pentathlon: 1. Suuna Kalemera (CC) 2,815, 3. Caleb Agbor (NA) 2,544
