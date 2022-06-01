MASS. DIVISION 1 BASEBALL
Seedings: 1. Franklin, 2. Taunton, 3. Catholic Memorial, 4. Shrewsbury, 5. BC High, 6. St. John’s-Shrewsbury, 7. Westford, 8. North Andover, 9. Bridgewater-Raynham, 10. Braintree, 11. Central Catholic, 12. Walpole, 13. St. John’s Prep, 14. Andover, 15, Natick, 16. Chelmsford, 17. Bishop Feehan, 18. Wachusett, 19. Xaverian, 20. Lincoln-Sudbury, 21. Arlington, 22. Lowell, 23. Beverly, 24. Framingham, 25. Durfee, 26. Needham, 27. Algonquin, 28. St. Paul Diocesan, 29. Newton North, 30. Barnstable, 31. Waltham, 32. Lawrence, 33. Lexington, 34. Newton South, 35. Hingham, 36. Boston Latin, 37. Springfield Central, 38. Peabody, 39. Doherty, 40. Lynn Classical, 41. Lynn English, 42. Revere, 43. Sci Tech
Preliminary Round
Lexington at Lawrence, Saturday, 12 noon; Lynn English at Framingham; Lynn Classical at Durfee; Boston Latin at Newton North; Springfield Central at St. Paul; Peabody at Algonquin, Sci Tech at Lowell; Hingham at Barnstablel Doherty at Needham; Revere at Beverly; Newton South at Waltham
Round of 32
Lexington-Lawrence winner at Franklin; Feehan at Chelmsford; Lynn English-Framingham winner at Bridgewater-Raynham; Lynn Classical-Durfee at North Andover; Boston Latin-Newton North winner at Shrewsbury; L-S at St. John’s Prep; Arlington at Walpole; Springfield Central-St. Paul winner at BC High; Peabody-Algonquin winner at St. John’s-Shrewsbury; Sci Tech-Lowell winner at Central Catholic; Xaverian at Andover; Hingham-Barnstable winner at Catholic Memorial; Doherty-Needham at Westford; Revere-Beverly winner at Braintree; Wachusett at Natick; Newton South-Waltham winner at Taunton
MASS. DIVISION 4 BASEBALL
Seedings: 1. Amesbury, 2. Uxbridge, 3. Advance Math, 4. Hamilton-Wenham, 5. Manchester-Essex, 6. Shawsheen, 7. Seekonk, 8. Bellingham, 9. Abington, 10. Northbridge, 11. Joseph Case, 12. Monunment, 13. Leicester, 14. Bay Path, 15. Tyngsborough, 16. Millbury, 17. Blackstone Valley, 18. Whittier, 19. Ipswich, 20. Cohasset, 21. Lowell Catholic, 22. Mashpee, 23. Southwick, 24. Winthrop, 25. Clinton, 26. Lunenburg, 27. Easthampton, 28. Monomoy, 29. Littleton, 30. Wareham, 31. Wahconah, 32. New Mission, 33. Hampshire, 34. Assabet, 35. South Hadley, 36. Maimonides, 37. Lynn Tech
Preliminary Round
Hampshire at New Mission; Maimonides at Littleton; Lynn Tech at Monomoy; South Hadley at Wareham; Assabet at Wahconah
Round of 32
Hampshire-New Mission winner at Amesbury; Blackstone at Millbury; Wainthrop at Abington; Clinton at Bellingham; Maimonides-Littleton winner at Hamilton-Wenham; Cohasset at Leicester; Lowell Catholic at Monument; Monomoy-Lynn Tech winner at Manchester Essex; Assabet-Wahconah winner at Uxbridge; Whittier at Tyngsborough; Southwick at Northbridge; Lunenburg at Seekonk; Wareham-South Hadley at Advanced Math; Ipswich at Bay Path; Mashpee at Case; Easthampton at Shawsheen
MASS. DIVISION 1 SOFTBALL
Seedings: 1. Bishop Feehan, 2. King Philip, 3. Taunton, 4. Wachusett, 5. Lowell, 6. Central Catholic, 7. Methuen, 8. Reading, 9. Peabody, 10. Attleboro, 11. North Andover; 12. Westford, 13. Woburn, 14. Bridgewater-Raynham, 15. Saint Paul, 16. Newton North, 17. Franklin, 18. Needham, 19. Lexington, 20. Doherty, 21. Haverhill, 22. Beverly, 23. Chelmsford, 24. New Bedford, 25. Arlington, 26. Hingham, 27. Braintree, 28. Natick, 29. Marshfield, 30. Newton South, 31. Lynn Classical, 32. Concord-Carlisle, 33. Everett, 34. Medford, 35. Brockton, 36. Hopkinton, 37. Cambridge R&L, 38. Malden
Preliminary Round
Everett at Concord-Carlisle; Hopkinton at Marshfield; Cambridge at Natick; Medford at Lynn Classical; Brockton at Newton South; Malden at Braintree
Round of 32
Everett-Concord-Carlisle winner at Bishop Feehan; Franklin at Newton North; New Bedford at Peabody; Arlington at Reading; Marshfield-Hopkinton winner at Wachusett; Doherty at Woburn; Haverhill at Westford, Sunday, 11 a.m.; Natick-Cambridge winner at Lowell; Medford-Lynn Classical winner at King Philip; Needham at Saint Paul; Chelmsford at Attleboro; Hingham at Methuen; Newton South-Brockton winner at Taunton; Lexington at Bridgewater-Raynham; Beverly at North Andover; Braintree-Malden winner at Central Catholic
MASS. DIVISION 4 SOFTBALL
Seedings: 1. Hampshire, 2. Amesbury, 3. Wahconah, 4. Case, 5. Archbishop Williams, 6. Abington, 7. Advanced Math and Science; 8. Littleton, 9. Tyngsborough, 10. Easthampton, 11. Seekonk, 12. Whittier, 13. Millville, 14. Millbury, 15. Nipmuc, 16. Southwick, 17. Malden Catholic, 18. Bay Path, 19. Northbridge, 20. Monomoy, 21. Clinton, 22. Blackstone Valley; 23. Wareham, 24. Lunenburg, 25. Tri-County, 26. Monument, 27. Bartlett, 28. West Bridgewater, 29. Quabbin, 30. Lynnfield, 31. Ipswich, 32. Uxbridge, 33. South Hadley, 34. Pope Francis, 35. Boston English
Preliminary Round
Boston English at Lynnfield; Pope Francis at Ipswich; South Hadley at Uxbridge
Round of 32
South Hadley-Uxbridge winner at Hampshire; Malden Catholic at Southwick; Lunenburg at Tyngsboro, Tri County at Littleton, Quabbin at Case, Monomoy at Millville; Clinton at Whittier; West Bridgewater at Archbishop Williams; Pope Francis-Ipswich winner at Amesbury; Bay Path at Nipmuc; Wareham at Easthampton; Monument at Advanced Math; Lynnfield-English winner at Wahconah; Northbridge at Millbury; Blackstone at Seekonk; Bartlett at Abington
MASS. DIVISION 1 VOLLEYBALL
Seedings: 1. Needham, 2. Westford, 3. St. John’s Prep, 4. Winchester, 5. Lexington, 6. Lowell, 7. Natick, 8, Newton South, 9. Lincoln-Sudbury, 10. Newton North, 11. Haverhill, 12. Cambridge R&L, 13. Malden, 14. Brockton, 15. New Bedford, 16. Quincy, 17. Brookline, 18. Acton-Boxborough, 19. Chelmsford, 20. St. John’s Shrewsbury, 21. Boston Latin, 22. Andover, 23. BC High, 24. Revere, 25. Xaverian, 26. Algonquin, 27. North Andover, 28. Methuen, 29. Durfee, 30. Braintree, 31. Central Catholic, 32. Wellesley, 33. Springfield Central, 34. Doherty
Preliminary Round
Doherty at Central Catholic; Springfield Central at Wellesley
Round of 32
Wellesley-SC winner at Needham; Brookline Quincy; Revere at L-S; Xaverian at Newton South; Durfee at Winchester, SJ-Shrewsbury at Malden; Boston Latin at Cambridge; Methuen at Lexington; Doherty-CC winner at Westford; A-B at New Bedford; BC High at Newton North; Algonquin at Natick; Braintree at SJP; Chelmsford at Brockton; Andover at Haverhill; North Andover at Lowell
