The Massachusetts All-State track meet had a different flavor this spring, taking place over two days -- Thursday and Saturday. It was the second meet for the brand new two-day format, which debuted at the divisional meets. In previous years, the meet would take place over one day.
Local coaches expressed mixed to negative feelings on the new format.
"It's great for the mile/2-mile kids as they can easily complete the double," said Methuen boys head coach Kevin Alliette. "But it is dividing the team."
Methuen girls head coach Brittany Carpio agreed with Alliette's assessment.
"It does divide the team having two days," said Carpio. "I feel it does place a difficult burden on teams that have the same coaching staff for both the girls and boys teams like we do. While it does allow athletes to have an easier time doubling up in events, it is making it difficult for athletes to work and have seniors attend graduations or senior activities."
North Andover head boys coach and athletic director Steve Nugent also noted the benefit for distance runners, including his star duo of Ryan Connolly (won mile, second 2-mile at Division 2s) and Jack Determan (won 800, second mile at D2s).
"I don't have strong feelings one way or another," said Nugent. "However, I do believe this year's structure helped our distance athletes compete in more events, which benefited our program because that is a strength of ours."
Haverhill boys and girls head coach Mike Maguire was more critical of the format.
"I'm not a fan," said Maguire. "I've heard different explanations. The most common is that the MIAA is trying to avoid conflicts with end of the year events such as proms and graduations. I don't know how that is accomplished by adding an additional day. Another explanation is there aren't enough timing systems companies to cover the six divisions. My remedy to that explanation is that a state the size of Massachusetts should not have 6 divisions for track.
"I think the two-day format is hard on kids and families. Two days during Memorial Day weekend is a tall task, and the 2:30 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. start time also is a tough ask. I'm old school and long for the days when all state meets started on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The two-day format takes away from the team aspect of track. Splitting your team up over two days unnecessarily divides your team. A big squad like North Andover, going for the team title should have their whole team there on the same day
"Lastly, I think the two-day format caters more to the stars -- maybe that's a positive because they can be more rested and excel in different events on two days rest. But I go back to the idea that I like the team aspect of track and having more athletes involved in the scoring is important to me."
