North Andover’s Ryan Connolly entered Day 2 of the MIAA Division 2 track meet with limited expectations — then proceeded to shatter them on Saturday.
“I was not expecting to win the mile,” he said. “I was just expecting to run well.”
Connolly ran more than well, racing to the title in 4:19.22, leading North Andover to the Division 2 team title, topping Central Catholic.
“We needed the points to secure the lead over Central and we executed the plan perfectly,” said Connolly, who placed second in the 2-mile on Friday. “All the guys ran well and I’m super happy that our team was able to pull of the team win.”
The mile was all North Andover, as Jack Determan (second, 4:20.94), Ronan McGarry (fifth, 4:22.86) and Camden Reiland (sixth, 4:23.04) all scored points.
“It’s really all credit to Ryan,” said Determan. “His mentality in training and racing is something I’ve never seen before, and it helps all of us compete at a higher level. I’m really happy that he was able to take home the win today. I’m really proud of the whole team.”
Connolly and Reiland also ran on the 4x800 that won in 8:02.03. Also on the team were Cole Giles and Matt McDevitt.
VOLQUEZ KEEPS DOMINATING
Lawrence’s Jordany Volquez was in dominant form one again on Sunday at the MIAA Division 1 Meet.
The All-Scholastic repeated as Division 1 champion in the 110 hurdles, winning in 14.18, nearly a second better than second-place.
“It was a quality win today,” said Volquez. “I went in and did what I had to do. I’m not satisfied with the time, but next week we are definitely locking in on that state record.”
Volquez will next look to earn a second straight All-State title in the hurdles.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to see the other top hurdlers in the state. It’s going to be a battle.”
DUREN SWEEPS HURDLES
Two days after winning the 400 hurdles title, Central Catholic’s Janessa Duren made it a clean hurdles sweep.
On Sunday, Duren won the Division 1 100 hurdles in 14.77.
“I was really excited about the opportunity to compete today,” said Duren. “I really feel like I’m peaking at the right time and I’m looking forward to a good week of practice and getting back out there for All-States.
Honestly (winning both hurdles) means a lot. It was important to me to carry on the tradition of a Duren (following her sister Kat Duren) winning the hurdles at a state meet and I’m just happy to be able to say I won both.”
RELAY LEADS CENTRAL BOYS
The Central Catholic boys surged to a second-place finish in Division 2, and despite a dropped baton earning a huge victory from its 4x400 relay.
The team of Aden Pemble, David Haley, Patrick Walsh and Kaiden Nobrega ran to victory in 3:26.60.
“We knew going into today that we were ranked first in the relay, so our goal was to make sure we maintained that and continued to improve our time,” said Pemble. “Everyone played their role to become 4x400 relay champions. We did not have our usual lineup, so we had to make sure we all helped one another.
“I am the lead leg, and when I came around the last curve, I knew I had to give it my all to hand it off to our second guy, and the baton was dropped during the exchange. I had to pick it up quickly and had to hand it back to our guy to keep us going in the race. It was good that I did because I later found out from our coach that if our second guy had gone to pick it up himself, we would’ve been disqualified. I think the adrenaline from the baton drop really made an impact on all the rest of the guys to push them even more because of what was at stake.”
BARD TOP THREE IN THREE
North Andover’s Jenna Bard once again showed off her outstanding versatility as a thrower for the Scarlet Knights, which placed second as a team in Division 2.
Bard placed second in the shot put (37-7.75) and discus (111-3) and was third in the javelin (107-7).
“Honestly, today wasn’t the best day for me but I’m still very proud of what I accomplished,” said Bard. “Earlier this week I had a minor injury making me have only one full day of practice. So I went in knowing I am only in control with what I do. With that, placing for each throw, I couldn’t be more proud of myself. But come All-States, with a full week of practice, I’ll be ready to take it home!”
MIAA Division 1 Boys Meet
Top team scores plus locals (30 teams scored): 1. Newton North 107.5, 2. St. John’s Prep 87, 3. Acton-Boxboro 73, 4. Lexington 50, 5. Brookine 45; 7. Andover 35, 10. Methuen 23, 10. Lawrence 23, 16. Haverhill 12
Area top-6 placers:
Pole vault: 1. Chris Worthley (Andover) 12-6, 3. Tyler Drummey (And) 12-6, 5. Lexander Flores (Methuen) 12-0, 6. Ryan Swanson (And) 12-0; Javelin: 2. Ben Daly (Methuen) 161-7; High jump: 5. Dan McGlashan (Haverhill) 6-0; 110 hurdles: 1. Jordany Volquez (Lawrence) 14.18; Mile: 5. Freddy Coleman (Methuen) 4:19.83; 4x100 relay: 6. Lawrence 43.38; 400: Nataenel Vigo catala (Hav) 49.06; 800: 3. Colin Kirn (And) 1:58.83; 200: 1. Volquez (Law) 21.18; 2-mile: 5. Freddy Coleman (Methuen) 9:44.68; 4x800: 2. Andover 8:03.21
MIAA Division 2 Boys Meet
Top team scores (27 teams scored): 1. North Andover 96, 2. Central Catholic 66, 3. Natick 52, 4. Catholic Memorial 44, 5. Hingham 42
Top-6 placers:
Pole vault: 2. Justice McGrail (Central Catholic) 10-0, 4. Ethan Belongia (North Andover) 10-0; Discus: 3. Nathan Jacques (NA) 145-7; Javelin: 3. Matthew Wessel (NA) 173-10, 5. Colby Carbone (NA) 158-00, 6. Sean Mercuri (CC) 154-11; 110 hurdles: 4. Aden Pemble (CC); 100 meters: 2. Ethan Pater (CC); Mile: 1. Ryan Connolly (NA) 4:19.22, 2. Jack Determan (NA) 4:20.94, 5. Ronan McGarry (NA) 4:22.86, 6. Camden Reiland (NA) 4:23.04; 4x100 relay: 3. Central Catholic 43.62, 6. North Andover 44.54; 400: 1. Kaiden Nobrega (CC) 49.49
400 hurdles: 2. Adan Pemble (CC) 56.34; 800: 1. Jack Determan (North Andover) 1:54.70; 200: 3. Ethan Pater (CC) 22.14, 5. Kaiden Nobrea (CC) 22.45; 2-mile: 2. Ryan Connolly (NA) 9:17.19; 4x400 relay: 1. Central Catholic (Pemble, David Haley, Patrick Walsh, Nobrega) 3:26.60, 3. North Andover 3:20.30; 4x800: 1. North Andover (Reiland, Matthew McDevitt, Cole Giles, Connolly) 8:02.03; Pentathlon: 1. Suuna Kalemera (CC) 2,815, 3. Caleb Agbor (NA) 2,544
MIAA Division 1 Girls Meet
Top team scores plus locals (25 teams scored): 1. Newton North 75.5, 2. Lowell 68, 3. Andover 63, 4. Westford 58.5, 5. Wachusett 54; 14. Methuen 16, 16. Haverhill 15
Area top-6 placers:
Pole vault: 2. Olivia Foster (Andover) 10-0, 2. Lily Brown (And) 10-0, 6. Gabby Bresnick (And) 9-0; Shot put: 5. Madeline Goncalves (Haverhill) 35-11; Discus: 3. Kathleen Yates (And) 113-0; Javelin: 5. Yates (And) 104-11; Triple jump: 3. Jodi Parrott (And) 35-8, 5. Maddie Robertson (And) 35-0.5; 100 hurdles: 5. Ashley Sheldon (And) 16.08; Mile: 2. Finleigh Simonds (Hav) 5:10.27, 3. Miana Caraballo (Methuen) 5:11.10, 4. Molly Kiley (And) 5:13.27; 400 hurdles: 5. Michaela Buckley (And) 69.12; 2-mile: 1. Miana Caraballo (Methuen) 11:16.39, 2. Molly Kiley (And) 11:17.99; 4x800: 6. Haverhill 9:59.56
MIAA Division 2 Girls Meet
Top team scores (25 teams scored): 1. Wellesley 130, 2. North Andover 73.50, 3. Central Catholic 45.5, 3. Algonquin 45.55. Peabody 42.5
Area top-6 placers:
Pole vault: 2. Veralie Perrier (Central Catholic) 10-0; Shot put: 2. Jenna Bard (North Andover) 37-7.75; Discus: 2. Bard (NA) 111-3, 3. Ainsley Chittick (NA) 110-7, 5. Makenna Dube (NA) 107-00; Javelin: 3. Bard (NA) 107-7, 5. Franchesca Thurston (CC) 105-1; High jump: 4. Macy Daigle (CC) 5-0, 4. Gwendolyn Bruton (NA) 5-0; 100 hurdles: 1. Janessa Duren (CC) 14.77; Mile: 5. Aisling Callahan (NA) 5:11.54; 400 hurdles: 1. Janessa Duren (CC) 1:04.81; 2-mile: 5. Callahan (NA) 11:24.13; 4x400 relay: 3. Central catholic 4:08.48 Pentathlon: 2. Olivia Siwicki (NA) 2.635, 5. Casey Goland (NA) 2.419
