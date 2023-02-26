READING – The high school wrestling season is long, arduous, often painful and at times immensely rewarding.
Welcome to Asher Polanco’s world.
The Methuen High sophomore capped a tumultuous winter on Saturday, taking home one of the region’s four Massachusetts All-State titles and in the process making Ranger history.
She is the first Methuen High girl to win an all-state title.
“Being the first, I’m still kind of taking it all in,” said Polanco. “I’m pretty excited to be the first. Hopefully there will be many more in the future. But I’m pretty proud to be the first one.”
Polanco won the 175-pound girls title for the Rangers on a day where Andover’s Yandel Morales and Central Catholic’s Ashley Dehney and Nate Blanchette all scored titles.
“I didn’t want to be too confident or too cocky coming in. You never know what’s going to happen. I just wanted to keep my head up and do the best I could,” said Polanco.
The champ certainly has paid her dues. and she’s come quite a long way in a short time.
“I started wrestling last year as a freshman,” she said. “I stopped playing basketball and needed something to do. I saw a wrestling practice. It looked kind of fun, so I gave it a try.
“Some people were curious about it when I told them I was going to try it. Most people were enthusiastic. They were kind of surprised.”
She took second last year, but learned her lessons well.
“I didn’t know too much. I didn’t know too many moves, what to do, what not to do,” Polanco said. “I made a few mistakes, and it was like me getting me pounded on the whole match.”
Polanco re-dedicated herself this winter. The lone female in the Ranger room, she went to work every day with her eyes on this past Saturday.
“The boys are all great. They don’t treat me differently, overall it’s a great team to be on. I was kind of nervous joining, and didn’t know what to expect,” said Polanco, a varsity thrower with the Rangers track team in the spring. “I wrestled a lot of JV matches against boys. Wrestling guys prepared me all season, I got me used to wrestling stronger people.”
Unlike the top boys, the girls champs are now finished for the season. Polanco says that’s OK. She’s ready for track.
“Winning my last match of the year, that’s a pretty cool thing,” she said.
Central’s Dehney was the prohibitive favorite at 147 pounds and rolled through the competition to repeat as a state champ. Her teammate Sima Wambuzzi took second at 136 pounds, and Andover’s Maddy Li claimed third place at 118.
On the boys side, 13 area matmen advanced to next week’s New England Championships by placing at All-States, led by Andover’s 106-pounder Morales and Central’s Blanchette at 182.
Morales moved to 52-1 on the year, again knocking off Lowell’s Emmitt Logan in the finals. Logan is the only wrestler to beat the Warriors freshman.
A reigning New England champ, Blanchette moved to 45-0 on the year on the way to his title.
-
MASSACHUSETTS ALL-STATES
BOYS AREA PLACERS
106: 1. Yandel Morales (A); 4. Mike Morris (H); 7. Cole Glynn (CC)
113: 3. Shea Morris (H)
120: 6. Jason Ballou (A)
145: 5. Vinny DeMaio (M); 7. James Bohenko (CC)
152: 5. Jason Belkus (CC)
160: 3. Brent Nicolosi (H)
170: 4. Joe Bolduc (M); 6. Caden Chase (CC)
182: 1. Nate Blanchette (CC)
220: 3. Matt Harrold (H)
GIRLS AREA PLACERS
118: 3. Madeline Li (A)
136: 2. Sima Wambuzzi (CC)
147: 1. Ashley Dehney (CC)
175: 1. Asher Polanco (M)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.