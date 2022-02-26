DIVISION 1
SEEDS: 1. BC High (20-0), 2. Newton North (17-3), 3. Andover (18-2), 4. Springfield Central (17-2), 5. Franklin (19-3), 7. Taunton (18-2), 7. Lexington (17-2), 8. Beverly (20-2), 9. Central Catholic (14-5), 10. Needham (15-5), 11. Wachusett (16-4), 12. Attleboro (16-6), 13. Brookline (14-8), 14. Winchester (15-5), 15. Westford Academy (16-4): 16. Worcester North (19-1), 17. Everett (18-4): 18. St. John’s Prep (11-9), 19. Natick (11-9), 20. Newton South (15-5), 21. Catholic Memorial (8-12),
22. Bridgewater-Raynham (11-8), 23. Methuen (14-6), 24. Hingham (14-8), 25. Framingham (9-11), 26. Brockton (11-9), 27. Reading (12-9), 28. Durfee (13-6), 29. Cambridge (11-8), 30. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (9-11): 31. Wellesley (7-11), 32. Woburn (10-9), 33. Lynn English (13-6), 34. Hopkinton (13-6), 35. North Andover (11-8), 36. Peabody (13-7), 37. Marshfield (14-6), 38. Concord-Carlisle (12-5), 39. Lincoln-Sudbury (10-10), 40. Haverhill (10-10), 41. St. Paul (12-8), 42. Medford (11-8)
PRELIMINARY ROUND
MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 1 – Lynn English at Woburn; GAME 2 – St. Paul at Hingham; GAME 3 – Haverhill at Framingham; GAME 4 – Peabody at Cambridge; GAME 5 – Marshfield at Durfee; GAME 6 – Hopkinton at Wellesley; GAME 7 – Medford at Methuen; GAME 8 – Lincoln-Sudbury at Brockton; GAME 9 – North Andover at St. John’s (Shrewsbury); GAME 10 – Concord-Carlisle at Reading
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 4, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 11 – Game 1 winner at BC High; GAME 12 – Everett at Worcester North; GAME 13 – Game 2 winner at Central Catholic; GAME 14 – Game 3 winner at Beverly; GAME 15 – Game 4 winner at Springfield Central, 6:30; GAME 16 – Newton South at Brookline, GAME 17 – Game 5 winner at Franklin; GAME 18 – Game 6 winner at Newton North; GAME 19 – St. John’s Prep at Westford Academy; GAME 20 – Game 7 winner at Needham; GAME 21 – Game 8 winner at Lexington; GAME 22 – Game 9 winner at Andover; GAME 23 – Natick at Winchester; GAME 24 – Bridgewater-Raynham at Wachusett; GAME 25 – Game 10 winner at Taunton
DIVISION 3
SEEDS: 1. St. Mary’s of Lynn (22-1), 2. Watertown (13-7), 3. Tech Boston (12-7), 4. Norton (15-5), 5. Swampscott (16-4), 6. Latin Academy (15-2), 7. New Mission (9-3), 8. Dover-Sherborn (16-4), 9. Abington (14-6), 10. Bishop Fenwick (10-10), 11. Archbishop Williams (13-7), 12. Old Rochester (14-6), 13. Oakmont (14-5), 14. Arlington Catholic (9-11), 15. North Reading (14-6), 16. Norwell (10-10), 17. Austin Prep (13-7), 18. Tantasqua (13-8), 19. Hanover (9-11), 20. Greater New Bedford (11-11), 21. Cardinal Spellman (8-12),
22. Gloucester (7-13), 23. Belchertown (14-6), 24. Fairhaven (10-8), 25. Shawsheen (14-6), 26. Bishop Stang (8-12), 27. Sandwich (10-10), 28. Pittsfield (5-15), 29. Hudson (14-6), 30. East Bridgewater (10-10), 31. Apponequet (9-11), 32. Chelsea (10-10), 33. East Boston (9-9), 34. Medway (12-8), 35. Lowell Catholic (11-9), 36. Greater Lawrence (11-8), 37. Southeastern (13-7), 38. Greater Lowell (12-8), 39. Martha’s Vineyard (10-10), 40. Madison Park (9-9), 41. Essex Tech (11-8), 42. Quabbin (12-8), 43. Auburn (10-10), 44. Bethany Christian (15-4), 45. AMSA (12-8), 46. Excel Academy (7-5), 47. Monty Tech (10-10), 48. Bristol-Plymouth (10-10),
PRELIMINARY ROUND
MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 1 – East Boston at Chelsea; GAME 2 – Bristol-Plymouth at Austin Prep; GAME 3 – Essex Tech at Fairhaven; GAME 4 – Madison Park at Shawsheen; GAME 5 – Greater Lawrence at Hudson; GAME 6 – AMSA at GNB Voke; GAME 7 – Bethany Christian at Cardinal Spellman; GAME 8 – Southeastern at Pittsfield; GAME 9 – Medway at Apponequet; GAME 10 – Monty Tech at Tantasqua; GAME 11 – Quabbin at Belchertown; GAME 12 – Martha’s Vineyard at Bishop Stang; GAME 13 – Lowell Catholic at East Bridgewater; GAME 14 – Excel Academy at Hanover; GAME 15 – Auburn at Gloucester; GAME 16 – Greater Lowell at Sandwich
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 4, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 17 – Game 1 winner at St. Mary’s (Lynn); GAME 18 – Game 2 winner at Norwell; GAME 19 – Game 3 winner at Abington; GAME 20 – Game 4 winner at Dover-Sherborn; GAME 21 – Game 5 winner at Norton; GAME 22 – Game 6 winner at Oakmont; GAME 23 – Game 7 winner at Old Rochester; GAME 24 – Game 8 winner at Swampscott; GAME 25 – Game 9 winner at Watertown; GAME 26 – Game 10 winner at North Reading; GAME 27 – Game 11 winner at Bishop Fenwick; GAME 28 – Game 12 winner at New Mission; GAME 29 – Game 13 winner at Tech Boston’ GAME 30 – Game 14 winner at Arlington Catholic; GAME 31 – Game 15 winner at Archbishop Williams; GAME 32 – Game 16 winner at Latin Academy, 6:30
DIVISION 4
SEEDS: 1. Randolph (18-1), 2. Springfield International (17-3), 3. Burke (12-3), 4. Wahconah (14-6), 5. Cathedral (8-10), 6. St. Joseph (18-1), 7. Monument Mountain (14-6), 8. Cohasset (16-4), 9. Wareham (15-7), 10. Northbridge (17-3), 11. Cape Cod Academy (15-4), 12. Manchester-Essex (16-4), 13. Frontier (15-5), 14. Georgetown (14-6), 15. Millbury (15-5),
16. South Hadley (9-11), 17. Amesbury (12-8), 18. Nantucket (15-5), 19. Clinton (16-5), 20. West Bridgewater (14-6), 21. Whittier (13-7), 22. Carver (10-9), 23. Snowden (11-6), 24. Matignon (17-2), 25. Bourne (9-11), 26. Blackstone Valley (17-3), 27. Bartlett (10-11), 28. Winthrop (8-12), 29. Whitinsville Christian (12-9), 30. Uxbridge (10-10), 31. Tyngsboro (9-12), 32. Brighton (4-12), 33. Maimonides (8-8), 34. Blue Hills (14-6), 35. Bay Path (13-7), 36. Sturgis West (11-5)
PRELIMINARY ROUND
MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 1 – Brighton at Maimonides; GAME 2 – Sturgis West at Whitinsville Christian; GAME 3 – Blue Hills at Tyngsboro; GAME 4 – Bay Path at Uxbridge, 6:30
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 4
GAME 5 – Game 1 winner at Randolph; GAME 6 – Amesbury at South Hadley; GAME 7 – Matignon at Wareham; GAME 8 – Bourne at Cohasset; GAME 9 – Game 2 winner at Wahconah; GAME 10 – West Bridgewater at Frontier; GAME 11 – Whittier at Manchester-Essex; GAME 12 – Winthrop at Cathedral; GAME 13 – Game 3 winner at Springfield International; GAME 14 – Nantucket at Millbury; GAME 15 – Snowden at Northbridge; GAME 16 – Blackstone Valley at Monument Mountain; GAME 17 – Game 4 winner at Burke; GAME 18 – Clinton at Georgetown; GAME 19 – Carver at Cape Cod Academy; GAME 20 – Bartlett at St. Joseph, 6:30
