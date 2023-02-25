DIVISION 1
SEEDS: 1. St. John’s Prep 17-2-1, 2. Catholic Memorial 17-2-1, 3. Hingham 14-3-5, 4. Pope Francis 16-2-3, 5. Marshfield 18-2-2, 6. Arlington 14-5-2, 7. Xaverian 12-8-0, 8. BC High 10-9-1, 9. Saint John’s 9-10-1, 10. Belmont 13-6-3, 11. Braintree 12-6-2, 12. Franklin 16-5-0, 13. Wellesley 16-4-0, 14. Reading 11-7-3, 15. St. Mary’s 12-6-3, 16. Archbishop Williams 12-8-1, 17. Lincoln-Sudbury 12-7-2, 18. Central Catholic 10-10-2, 19. Woburn 13-6-1, 20. Malden Catholic 7-10-3; 21. Andover 11-5-4, 22. Weymouth 12-8-2, 23. Chelmsford 11-6-3, 24. Winchester 8-11-3, 25. Arlington Catholic 9-8-2, 26. Shrewsbury 10-10-0, 27. Westford Academy 9-9-2, 28. Needham 11-7-2, 29. Bishop Feehan 10-11-1, 30. King Philip 12-5-3, 31. Milton 9-11-1, 32. Waltham 7-12-1, 33. Lexington 14-4-2)
PRELIMINARY ROUND: Time and Date TBA
GAME 1: Lexington at Waltham
FIRST ROUND: Time and Date TBA
GAME 2: Game 1 winner at St. John’s Prep; GAME 3: Lincoln-Sudbury at Archbishop Williams; GAME 4: Winchester at St. John’s Shrewsbury; GAME 5: Arlington Catholic at BC High; GAME 6: Bishop Feehan at Pope Francis; GAME 7: Malden Catholic at Wellesley GAME 8: Andover at Franklin; GAME 9: Needham at Marshfield; GAME 10: Milton at Catholic Memorial; GAME 11: Central Catholic at St. Mary’s; GAME 12: Chelmsford at Belmont; GAME 13: Shrewsbury at Xaverian; GAME 14: King Philip at Hingham; GAME 15: Woburn at Reading; GAME 16: Weymouth at Braintree; GAME 17: Westford Academy at Arlington
SECOND ROUND: TBA
DIVISION 2
SEEDS: 1. Tewksbury 18-1-1, 2. Duxbury 15-5-2, 3. Canton 17-4-0, 4. Walpole 12-6-2, 5. Silver Lake 14-7-1, 6. Newburyport 9-9-3, 7. Algonquin 13-4-2, 8. Hopkinton 16-4-0, 9. Whitman-Hanson 10-9-1, 10. Wakefield 11-7-2, 11. Plymouth South 12-7-1, 12. Gloucester 12-7-1, 13. Somerset Berkley 19-1-0, 14. Masconomet 11-9-0, 15. Boston Latin 10-7-3, 16. Marblehead 13-5-4, 17. Norwood 12-6-2, 18 Concord-Carlisle 11-8-1, 19. Wilmington 8-9-2, 20. Auburn 13-7-0, 21. Oliver Ames 10-9-1, 22. Westborough 11-9-0, 23. Plymouth North 8-14-0, 24. Westwood 12-7-1, 25. North Attleboro 9-7-4, 26. Newton South 5-13-2, 27. Melrose 5-12-3, 28. Mansfield 4-14-2, 29. Minnechaug 13-7-0, 30. Medford 11-8-1, 31. Dartmouth 10-10-0, 32. Lowell Catholic 7-10-2; 33. Haverhill 13-6-1, 34. Diman 17-2-0, 35. Agawam 11-6-1, 36. Somerville 11-8-0
PRELIMINARY ROUND: Time and Date TBA
GAME 1: Haverhill at Lowell Catholic; GAME 2: Somerville at Minnechaug; GAME 3: Diman at Dartmouth; GAME 4: Agawam at Medford
FIRST ROUND: Time and Date TBA
GAME 5: Game 1 winner at Tewksbury; GAME 6: Norwood at Marblehead; GAME 7: Westwood at Whitman-Hanson; GAME 8: North Attleboro at Hopkinton; GAME 9: Game 2 winner at Walpole; GAME 10: Auburn at Somerset Berkley; GAME 11: Oliver Ames at Gloucester; GAME 12: Mansfield at Silver Lake; GAME 13: Game 3 winner at Duxbury; GAME 14: Concord-Carlisle at Boston Latin; GAME 15: Plymouth North at Wakefield; GAME 16: Newton South at Algonquin; GAME 17: Game 4 winner at Canton; GAME 18: Wilmington at Masconomet; GAME 19: Westborough at Plymouth South; GAME 20: Melrose at Newburyport
SECOND ROUND: TBA
DIVISION 3
SEEDS: 1. Scituate 16-4-2, 2. Lynnfield 18-1-1, 3. Medfield 17-2-1, 4. Nauset 15-5-0, 5. Watertown 11-6-3, 6. Marlboro 12-5-2, 7. Hanover 7-10-3, 8. Essex Tech 17-1-2, 9. Pembroke 8-10-2, 10. Triton 11-7-2, 11. Nashoba 10-5-5, 12. Dracut 15-4-1, 13. Hopedale 9-9-2,14. North Middlesex 9-10-1, 15. Methuen 12-5-3, 16. Seekonk 15-4-1, 17. Taunton 13-9-0, 18. Bedford 9-9-2, 19. West Springfield 10-7-3, 20. East Longmeadow 11-5-2, 21. North Quincy 5-14-1, 22. Groton-Dunstable 6-14-0, 23. Danvers 6-11-3, 24. Saint Paul Diocesan 12-7-1, 25. Northbridge 10-10-0, 26. North Reading 7-13-0, 27. Middleboro 7-12-1, 28. Southeastern 11-8-1, 29. Pentucket 10-10-0, 30. Old Rochester 9-10-1, 31. Foxboro 7-12-1, 32. Bishop Stang 7-12-1, 33. Ludlow 12-6-0, 34. Easthampton 12-7-1)
PRELIMINARY ROUND: Time and Date TBA
GAME 1: Ludlow at Bishop Stang; GAME 2: Easthampton at Foxboro
FIRST ROUND: Time and Date TBA
GAME 3: Game 1 winner at Scituate; GAME 4: Taunton at Seekonk; GAME 5: St. Paul’s at Pembroke; GAME 6: Northbridge at Essex Tech; GAME 7: Pentucket at Nauset; GAME 8: East Longmeadow at Hopedale; GAME 9: North Quincy at Dracut; GAME 10: Southeastern at Watertown; GAME 11: Game 2 winner at Lynnfield; GAME 12: Bedford at Methuen; GAME 13: Danvers at Triton; GAME 14: North Reading at Hanover; GAME 15: Old Rochester at Medfield; GAME 16: West Springfield at North Middlesex; GAME 17: Groton-Dunstable at Nashoba; GAME 18: Middleboro at Marlboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.