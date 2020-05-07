Fore!!
That famous golf warning is coming, immediately, at golf courses near you in Massachusetts.
Governor Charlie Baker has ordered golf courses in the state can re-open today.
In a statement released by the Mass. Golf Association it noted the Governor’s approval for courses to open in the state:
“During extraordinary times, such as the current global pandemic, we all will be guided in decision making with the information provided by public health and government authorities.”
Bradford Country Club owner Kevin Murphy has been waiting for this news for a few weeks. He was rushing around this morning to get everything ready for the first official group around 10:30 a.m.
“We are excited about it,” said Murphy, whose family also owns Garrison Golf Center, a par 3 course in Haverhill “There are certainly a lot of restrictions, in terms of people not able to take carts, but we’ren ready to go. We basically have to put the pins in the holes and we’re ready.”
Because golf courses are not considered essential businesses, employees are not allowed working on the premises other than superintendents, groundskeepers and security.
There are guidelines against gatherings of any kind, social distancing of six feet or more between players as well as paying for greens fee on-line.
Unlike in almost every other state, carts are not allowed.
Golf staffers must wear face coverings.
Governor Charlie Baker’s “task force” had not agreed on reopening courses despite some push-back from golfers and a few golf owners.
The owners of Wachusett Country Club (Boylston) and Kettle Brook Golf Club (Paxton) had prepared to open their courses on Friday, defying Governor Baker’s orders.
New Hampshire courses are set to open on Monday, including Windham Country Club, Campbell Scottish Highlands and Atkinson Country Club, three of our area’s busiest public courses.
It should be noted that Massachusetts was the final state in the country to announce it was ending the golf ban.
“I think everybody in the golf industry is psyched,” said Murphy. “Our course is looking great. Let’s go.”
