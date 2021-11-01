Six Eagle-Tribune area Massachusetts high school football teams will kick off their quest for a state championship this weekend.
In Division 1, Central Catholic is the No. 2 seed and a favorite to make a run at a state title game. The Raiders will open by hosting Weymouth on Friday (7 p.m.) at Lawrence Memorial Stadium. Methuen is the No. 8 seed, and will welcome perennial power Everett to Nicholson Stadium on Friday (7 p.m.) No. 11 Andover and No. 12 Lawrence will both be on the road on Friday
North Andover could be a surprise team in Division 2. The Scarlet Knights are the No. 10 seed, and will travel to Natick on Friday (6 p.m.)
Pentucket is the No. 4 seed in Division 5, and will host traditional Thanksgiving rival Triton on Saturday (noon) at Haverhill's Trinity Stadium.
DIVISION 1
SEEDS: 1. Franklin (7-0); 2. Central Catholic (7-1); 3. St John’s Prep (6-2); 4. Xaverian (6-2); 5. Springfield Central (6-1); 6. Wachusett (7-1); 7. St John’s Shrewsbury (4-4); 8. Methuen (6-2); 9. Everett (7-0); 10. Taunton (4-4); 11. Andover (5-3); 12. Lawrence (4-4); 13. Brockton (3-5); 14. Shrewsbury (4-4); 15. Weymouth (5-3); 16. Braintree (4-4)
FIRST ROUND
Friday
GAME 1 – Braintree at Franklin, 7 p.m.; GAME 2 – Everett at Methuen, 7 p.m.; GAME 3 – Brockton at Xaverian, 7 p.m.; GAME 4 – Lawrence at Springfield Central, 6 p.m.; GAME 5 – Weymouth at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; GAME 6 – Taunton at St. John’s (S), 7 p.m.; GAME 7 – Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep, 6 p.m.; GAME 8 – Andover at Wachusett, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
SEEDS: 1. Catholic Memorial (8-0); 2. Milford (6-2); 3. King Philip (6-1); 4. Marshfield (7-1); 5. Lincoln-Sudbury (7-0); 6. Mansfield (5-3); 7. Natick (7-1); 8. Bishop Feehan (7-1); 9. Reading (8-0); 10. North Andover (3-5); 11. Barnstable (6-2); 12. Wellesley (6-2); 13. Beverly (4-4); 14. Chelmsford (6-2); 15. Hingham (5-3); 16. Woburn (6-1)
FIRST ROUND
Friday
GAME 1 – Woburn at Catholic Memorial, 6:30 p.m.; GAME 2 – Reading at Bishop Feehan, 6 p.m.; GAME 3 – Beverly at Marshfield, 7 p.m.; GAME 4 – Wellesley at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7 p.m.; GAME 5 – Hingham at Milford, 7 p.m.; GAME 6 – North Andover at Natick, 6 p.m.; GAME 7 – Chelmsford at King Philip, 7 p.m.; GAME 8 – Barnstable at Mansfield, 6:30 p.m.;
DIVISION 5
SEEDS: 1. North Reading (7-1); 2. Swampscott (8-0); 3. Bishop Fenwick (6-2); 4. Pentucket (6-2); 5. Old Rochester (5-2); 6. Austin Prep (4-4); 7. Dover-Sherborn (7-1); 8. Pittsfield (6-1); 9. Norton (6-1); 10. Watertown (5-3); 11. Hudson (7-1); 12. Northeast (6-2); 13. Triton (3-4); 14. Maynard (6-2); 15. Apponequet (3-4); 16. Fairhaven (6-2)
FIRST ROUND
Friday
GAME 1 – Fairhaven at North Reading, 6 p.m.; GAME 2 – Norton at Pittsfield, 6 p.m.; GAME 3 – Northeast at Old Rochester, 7 p.m.; GAME 4 – Apponequet at Swampscott, 7 p.m.; GAME 5 – Watertown at Dover-Sherborn, 7 p.m.; GAME 6 – Maynard at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.
Saturday
GAME 7 – Triton at Pentucket (at Haverhill/Trinity Stadium), 12 p.m.; GAME 8 – Hudson at Austin Prep, 1:30
