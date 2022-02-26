DI
VISION 1
SEEDS: 1 Andover (17-1), 2 Wachusett (20-0), 3. Springfield Central (16-1), 4. Central Catholic (15-4), 5. Bishop Feehan (19-2), 6. Franklin (20-1), 7. Woburn (19-1), 8. Chelmsford (14-6), 9. Bridgewater-Raynham (13-7), 10. Brookline (15-5), 11. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-5), 12. Westford Academy (13-6), 13. Attleboro (16-6), 14. Hingham (15-5), 15. Needham (13-7), 16. Framingham (13-7), 17. Natick (14-6), 18. Reading (15-5),
19. Marshfield (12-6), 20. North Andover (10-9), 21. Boston Latin (12-4), 22. Winchester (14-6), 23. Algonquin (14-7), 24. Newton North (10-11), 25. Hopkinton (7-12), 26. Mansfield (11-10), 27. Braintree (10-8), 28. Peabody (17-3), 29. Concord-Carlisle (10-10), 30. Lexington (12-8), 31. King Philip (10-10), 32. Newton South (11-9), 33. Shrewsbury (10-10), 34. Plymouth North (10-10), 35. Barnstable (12-6), 36. Lynn English (15-4), 37. Lynn Classical (16-4), 38. Durfee (11-9), 39. Doherty (11-9), 40. Malden (10-10)
PRELIMINARY ROUND
MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 1 – Shrewsbury at Newton South; GAME 2 – Malden at Hopkinton; GAME 3 – Lynn English at Concord-Carlisle; GAME 4 – Lynn Classical at Peabody; GAME 5 – Plymouth North at King Philip; GAME 6 – Doherty at Mansfield; GAME 7 – Barnstable at Lexington; GAME 8 – Durfee at Braintree
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 4, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 9 – Game 1 winner at Andover; GAME 10 – Natick at Framingham; GAME 11 – Newton North at Bridgewater-Raynham; GAME 12 – Game 2 winner at Chelmsford; GAME 13 – Game 3 winner at Central Catholic; GAME 14 – Attleboro at North Andover; GAME 15 – Boston Latin at Westford; GAME 16 – Game 4 winner at Bishop Feehan; GAME 17 – Game 5 winner at Wachusett; GAME 18 – Reading at Needham; GAME 19 – Algonquin at Brookline; GAME 20 – Game 6 winner at Woburn; GAME 21 – Game 7 winner at Springfield Central; GAME 22 – Marshfield at Hingham; GAME 23 – Winchester at Lincoln-Sudbury; GAME 24 – Game 8 winner at Franklin
No Eagle-Tribune area teams from other divisions qualified for the tournament.
