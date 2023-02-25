DIVISION 1
SEEDS: 1. St. Mary’s 21-1-0, 2. Notre Dame Hingham 14-6-0, 3. Shrewsbury 16-2-2, 4. Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover 12-6-2, 5. Winthrop 18-0-0, 6. Hingham 14-5-2, 7. Bishop Feehan 12-7-1, 8. Peabody 16-4-0, 9. Methuen/Tewksbury 12-5-3, 10. Arlington 13-5-2, 11. Longmeadow 9-6-3, 12. Bishop Stang 13-5-2, 13. Billerica 8-11-1, 14. Pope Francis 10-6-2, 15. Nauset 11-8-1, 16. Plymouth South 10-6-4, 17. Bishop Fenwick 7-10-3, 18. Reading 12-6-2, 19. Stoneham 13-6-1, 20. Westford Academy 9-10-1, 21. Whitman-Hanson 10-6-1, 22. Newburyport 8-10-2, 23. Beverly 10-9-1, 24. Acton-Boxboro 2-20-0, 25. Shawsheen 10-10-0, 26. Auburn 8-10-0, 27. Arlington Catholic 4-15-1, 28. Hopkinton 6-12-2, 29. Marblehead 4-15-1, 30. Old Rochester 7-12-1, 31. Newton North 5-15-0, 32. Medford 3-15-2
FIRST ROUND: Time and date TBA
GAME 1: Medford at St. Mary’s; GAME 2: Bishop Fenwick at Plymouth South; GAME 3: Acton-Boxboro at Methuen/Tewksbury; GAME 4: Shawsheen at Peabody; GAME 5: Marblehead at HPNA; GAME 6: Westford Academy at Billerica; GAME 7: Whitman-Hanson at Bishop Stang; GAME 8: Hopkinton at Winthrop; GAME 9: Newton North at Notre Dame Hingham; GAME 10: Reading at Nauset; GAME 11: Beverly at Arlington; GAME 12: Auburn at Bishop Feehan; GAME 13: Old Rochester at Shrewsbury; GAME 14: Stoneham at Pope Francis; GAME 15: Newburyport at Longmeadow; GAME 16: Arlington Catholic at Hingham
SECOND ROUND: TBA
DIVISION 2
SEEDS: 1. Archbishop Williams 16-3-1, 2. Duxbury 19-1-2, 3. Andover 14-3-2, 4. Canton 15-2-4, 5. Algonquin 16-3-1, 6. Sandwich 13-6-2, 7. Falmouth 14-3-4, 8. Winchester 13-6-1, 9. Burlington 14-4-2, 10. Malden Catholic 9-9-2, 11. Lincoln-Sudbury 16-4-0, 12. Dedham 14-4-2, 13. Milton 17-1-4, 14. Pembroke 13-6-1, 15. Martha’s Vineyard 12-6-2, 16. Medway 9-8-3, 17. Barnstable 10-8-2, 18. Norwood 10-6-5, 19. Franklin 9-8-3, 20. Framingham 11-7-2, 21. Braintree 10-8-2, 22. King Philip 10-11-1, 23. Belmont 8-8-3, 24. Norwell 9-9-2, 25. Waltham 14-5-1, 26. Medfield 7-8-5, 27. Leominster 15-4-1, 28. Natick 10-8-2, 29. Westwood 8-11-1, 30. Wellesley 9-7-2, 31. Matignon 4-14-2, 32. Walpole 7-9-4, 33. Boston Latin 10-9-1, 34. Central Catholic 10-8-2
PRELIMINARY ROUND: Time and Date TBA
GAME 1: Boston Latin at Walpole; GAME 2: Central Catholic at Matignon
FIRST ROUND: Time and Date TBA
GAME 3: Game 1 winner at Archbishop Williams; GAME 4: Barnstable at Medway; GAME 5: Norwell at Burlington; GAME 6: Waltham at Winchester; GAME 7: Westwood at Canton; GAME 8: Framingham at Milton; GAME 9: Braintree at Dedham; GAME 10: Natick at Algonquin; GAME 11: Game 2 winner at Duxbury; GAME 12: Norwood at Martha’s Vineyard; GAME 13: Belmont at Malden Catholic; GAME 14: Medfield at Falmouth; GAME 15: Wellesley at Andover; GAME 16: Franklin at Pembroke; GAME 17: King Philip at Lincoln-Sudbury; GAME 18: Leominster at Sandwich
