LAWRENCE – Same place. Same time. Same night of the week.
Totally different Central Catholic football team. Totally different defense. Totally different result.
A week after watching defending state champ Springfield Central take over the joint, the Raiders flexed some muscle of their own here at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday night, shackling St. John’s Prep, 17-7.
The decisive 10-point win evened the Raider mark at 1-1 again re-energized the reigning Merrimack Valley Conference champs after the humbling opener.
“We took it real personal, and everyone was doubting us,” said Raider Markys Bridgewater. “We know the real us. We knew that wasn’t us, the real team we are.”
After going scoreless the full 48 against Springfield, Central wasted little time to get on the board first.
The Raiders moved 76 yards on six straight rushes – the first was a 29-yard dash from sophomore QB Blake Hebert (5 carries, 41 yards) and the last a three-yard TD by Matthias Latham for a 7-0 lead just 3:07 in.
Central would double the lead in the third quarter with an eerily similar match, this time with Latham rolling in from the 15 for a 14-0 advantage.
On this night, that was all the points the defense would need.
Central held The Prep – a 49-14 winner over Marshfield last week – to 67 yards in the first half and just 115 yards for the night. The Eagles ran 14 times, netting -1 yards.
In addition, the Raiders were opportunistic, forcing all three turnovers in the game.
“We were a different team this week,” said senior nose guard Eddie Smith. We bounced back and really had a good response to last week. We definitely put the pressure on them up front.”
Inside linebacker Preston Zinter had himself a day, forcing a fumble on the opening Prep possession and then leaping for a spectacular interception in the third quarter. Mason Bachry added a pick as well. Senior linebacker Sean Mercuri spent the better part of his night in the Saint John’s, disrupting the Prep at every turn and finishing with seven tackles.
Still, the Eagles found a way to hang around, and that way was a dynamic 90-yard punt return in the third by Georgia-bound safety Joenel Aguero.
Taking a 14-7 lead to the fourth, Central just wouldn’t be denied.
A physical 29-yard catch-and-run by Zinter set up the game-clincher, a 26-yard Mike Ryan field goal with 2:39 to play that made it a two-score game at 17-7.
Bridgewater was a monster on both sides, leading Central on the ground with 80 yards on eight rushes. He also anchored a Raider secondary that held the Prep to 13 of 30 passing despite the presence of three D-1 bound receivers in the lineup.
“Coach told us we needed to play harder. They have two of the top receivers in the state. Just play with our minds, stay together, keep your head in the game, keep playing hard,” said Bridgewater.
Central’s secondary of Latham, Bridgewater, Bachry and Jaxon Pereira kept everything in front, then made the receivers pay.
“The plan was to not give up the home runs. With our corners, we talked a lot about having to compete,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “We tackled lousy last week. I thought we tackled much better tonight. The other thing we had to do was put pressure on the quarterback. They got the ball down the field last week. We did not want to give him time. The kids competed.
“We’re not big back there, but they compete.”
