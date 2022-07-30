Week 1 of training camp is now in the books for the New England Patriots.
Mac Jones has been the No. 1 star, assuming control as “The Man” at Patriot Place, just a couple years removed from Tom Brady.
He walks the July walk and talks the July talk. and in shorts and no pads, it’s impossible to not be enthused about the second-year quarterback from Alabama.
Jones was sharp all week. His teammates certainly notice.
“It’s been a blessing to have that full circle moment when I first got here,” said linebacker Mack Wilson, a teammate of Jones with the Crimson Tide in 2018. “Just being able to see the maturity from him from college to now is just through the roof. He’s been practicing, carrying himself like a pro like he should. Obviously, you don’t see the rookie Mac Jones. I’m super proud of him. Glad he’s on our team. and I feel like we can do something special.”
Jones has some serious weight on his shoulders, and he sounded ready to bear the load when he spoke on the opening day of camp.
“There’s guys on our team that have played for 15 years, there’s guys that are rookies, so I’m not a rookie anymore. I just have to go out there and kind of do what I’ve always done in fall camp and just compete and compete against myself, get the guys around me better,” said Jones, coming off a rookie year in which he threw 22 TDs with 13 INTs. “It’s year two but at the same time it’s still football and that’s the important part to realize. We’re all in this together. How old you are doesn’t really matter. You’re here in this together and that’s the whole point.”
When all is said and done, barring mass injuries, the Patriots will go as Jones goes. That’s not saying he’s got to be the focal point, a la Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. He has to be an upper tier QB, though.
Every member of this franchise knows it.
“You learn so much your rookie year, you absorb it in the offseason, study and figure out what you want to do to get better,” said Jones. “I kind of feel like I did that but it’s going to happen in game experience. You see it, you try to see what you saw and confirm it and then react.”
THE REPLACEMENTS
If one point could be deciphered from the defensive side on the ball on Saturday at Pats camp, it was that the newcomers are ready to step in and just play.
Give four-year veteran Mack Wilson credit. After three years with the Browns, his best work coming as a rookie, the man who was traded for Chase Winovich let it be known on Saturday that he’s not just any replacement or some guy looking to kick-start his career under some new scheme/different fit.
“I feel like I’ve brought my ability to do what I do to the team. We’re just looking to get fast every day we come to work,” said Wilson, who started 14 games for Cleveland in 2019 then made a combined 14 starts there the past two seasons.
“I’m a linebacker. I can play any scheme, honestly … I just feel like it’s an opportunity. I’m a linebacker, I can do whatever the team needs me to do.”
Rookie corner Jack Jones fired out a similar sentiment.
“I feel like I can play in any system. I play football, I’m an athlete, I can play any position on the field, and I’m going to play where I am put,” Jones said.
“There’s so many good corners in the league, it’s hard to pinpoint one (similar). I’ve tried to find what I do best and build off of that. I’m a confident guy no matter where I’m at.”
BLEDSOE 2.0
If Joshuah Bledsoe, New England’s sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, finds a way on the field he immediately becomes the second-best Bledsoe to ever wear a Patriots uniform, behind quarterback Drew Bledsoe.
Joshuah, who noted on Saturday that his mom added the “h” on the end of his name because all the first names in his family were seven letters, has been impressive at free safety behind Devin McCourty early in training camp.
Bledsoe began 2021 on the non-football injury list, was added to the 53-man roster in December but was inactive for the two weeks before going on to injured reserve.
The year off the field wasn’t wasted, according to the Missouri product.
“Last year, I was locked in mentally, since I wasn’t on the field,” Bledsoe said. “It’s just carried over to now, so I can just play fast.
“You make plays, it builds your confidence, I just try to take it play by play … I can’t complain, I’m just happy to be out there on the field.”
SNAP, CRACKLE, POP ON MONDAY
The Patriots will enjoy Sunday away from the practice field, a scheduled day off, before returning Monday, a session which is expected to be the first of the year in full pads with contact.
The players are ready for the switch and the ramp up in camp.
“My linebackers know how I feel about physical football. We’re all pumped up,” said Wilson.
Remember, practice is open to the public and scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. if you are planning a trip.
