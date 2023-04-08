GROVELAND — Eight years ago, Hayley McCarthy was a senior at Dracut High School and a star two-sport athlete in softball and ice hockey. She continued her academic and athletic career at Fitchburg State, and as a senior, she batted .373 in 21 games played.
On a chilly afternoon on Friday, McCarthy made her coaching debut as head coach of the Haverhill Hillies softball team, only four years after graduating from Fitchburg State.
“Today was definitely nerve-wracking, but also super exciting,” said the 26-year-old McCarthy. “My adrenaline is always pumping for these kids. I feel like I’m back out there again, and I want my girls to get that same energy every time they step onto the diamond.”
Although the results — a 10-2 non-league loss to Pentucket Regional — was not exactly what McCarthy and her group wanted, day-day steps have definitely been shown.
“It was freezing cold today, the weather was obviously something that did not help,” said McCarthy. “There was great leadership today. This was probably the best first game of the year that we could have asked for. This is an entirely different team compared to how we were in scrimmages. Overall, they definitely progressed in spots, and we are making baby steps before some big strides.”
In the Hillies’ way was Molly LeBel, a sophomore ace for Pentucket. LeBel fanned nine batters en route to the win.
Haverhill sophomore pitcher Cayla Irwin looked great in her first varsity start. Through the first four innings, Irwin struck out six Panthers batters, and her squad only trailed 4-1.
In the fifth inning, Pentucket scored six runs, led by captain Nikki Mitchell. The senior slugger went 3 for 4, and had three RBIs on the day.
Despite the defeat, the signs of improvement were shown. The Hillies lost Olivia DeCicco, who is playing softball at Mitchell College, Kya Burdier, a three-sport star, and Riley Windle, who was an E-T honorable mention selection.
Kaelyn Mazzaglia, who batted .306 as a freshman, and Sam Dion, who batted .414 and had 20 RBIs in her sophomore campaign, returned to the Haverhill program and matched up great against LeBel.
The Hillies take on Methuen next Wednesday at Haverhill High, in search of Coach McCarthy’s first win at the helm.
Pentucket 10, Haverhill 2Haverhill: Tabb rf 3-0-0, Mazzaglia cf 3-0-0, Pearl ss 3-1-1, Dion lf 3-0-1, Neal 2b 2-1-1, Irwin p 3-0-1, Minnis 1b 3-0-0, Purdy c 2-0-0, Fieldhouse 3b 2-0-0.
WP: LeBel; LP: Irwin
