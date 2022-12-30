It’s not easy getting into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Trust me, I know. I’m on the committee that selects the three nominees.
And if everything goes as planned, at least I’m expecting on their behalf’s, today’s New England Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins will be their last-ever game in Foxborough for two Patriots.
Captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.
Lost in his tough season, probably the most arduous of the Bill Belichick Era, has been two all-time pros, both on the last hole of their back nine of their careers.
Both have been a shell of their best years, but still adding value, particularly as leaders.
Not only are both of their contracts expiring in the New Year, but if you recall, both appeared to be considering retirement after last year’s pretty good run with the rookie quarterback.
They waited it out a little bit, almost as if their arms were twisted, and nice contracts offered by the alleged biggest cheapskate of them all, Bill Belichick – McCourty got $9 million; Slater got $2.6 million.
In terms of good soldiers, these two have been five-star generals touting the "Patriot Way."
You can't help but see it, probably via video, almost every week. McCourty takes charge of the pregame speech, getting pretty vocal, while every Patriots win is officially put to rest after Slater throws some accolades around, ending with a ... "How does it feel to get another victory ... OHHHHHHH! YEAHHHHHHHH!"
Both probably will and most definitely should retire as life-long Patriots, with McCourty getting 13 seasons and Slater at 15 seasons.
Slater has been to 10 Pro Bowls compared three for McCourty.
Most impressive, considering Belichick’s affinity for durability, Slater missed 19 games in 15 years and, get this, McCourty missed only five games in 13 years.
They both played in five Super Bowls, winning three of them.
And both were named to the Patriots All-Decade team for 2010-2019 and both were named to the All-Dynasty team as starters.
They've been through it all, the good (Super Bowls), the bad (Super Bowl losses) and the ugly (Deflategate, Brady leaving, etc.).
As for the “nice guys” moniker, it is truer than true. Remember that "Ron Hobson Good Guy Award" given to another deserving Patriot, Jakobi Meyers, on Wednesday?
The first was awarded in 2014. It went to Slater.
The second one, in 2015, went to – guess who? – McCourty.
These two have always been standup guys, maybe at their best when the Patriots have lost, particularly since the Tom Brady Era ended.
They are the go-to guys and they always answer the questions. Always.
This is not to downplay their talents, because both have done more than enough to go in the Patriots Hall of Fame, which like I said, is a tough cookie to crack.
The only tough decision is if they both retire now, and actually stay retired, the current rules state only one inductee per year. That would be a tough one, between those two.
But that’s a discussion for five years from now.
There will be some sadness. They are the last two remnants of Part 2 of the Dynasty. They have more stories than we could imagine.
Today is more than just a chance to beat Miami, keep the playoff hopes alive one more week, in Buffalo next Sunday.
Today is a day to honor, remember and cherish the careers of two all-time greats. And by that I mean on and off the field.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.