NASHUA, N.H. — Spearheaded by an historic performance by senior Aidan McDonald, No. 3-seeded Salem High used a relentless and brutal ground attack to roll over No. 2 Bishop Guertin, 61-31, in the opening round of the Division 1 state tournament on Saturday night at Stellos Stadium.
McDonald was unstoppable, rushing for 333 yards and six touchdowns on just 17 carries. As a team, the Blue Devils rolled up 559 yards on the ground and more than 600 yards of total offense. Despite this, head coach Steve Abraham doesn’t think his team has played its best football.
“I don’t think so,” he said. “We’re a good team. Everyone thought the sky was falling when we started out 1-2. But Pinkerton is a good team, BG is a good team. We had a couple little things go wrong. We just had to believe in ourselves and we had to get better.”
With the win, Salem (7-2) advances to the South/West bracket final to face top-seeded Londonderry. The Blue Devils knocked off the Lancers, 35-21, last month. But Salem knows how little regular season results mean in the tournament. After all, Bishop Guertin shut down Salem, 17-14, back in September. Saturday night was a completely different story.
Bishop Guertin (7-3) actually drew first blood on a 21-yard touchdown run by quarterback Matt Santosuosso (23 carries, 109 yards, 3 TD) on their opening drive.
Salem’s response was as swift as it was devastating.
The Blue Devils reeled off 34 straight points, starting with a 44-yard touchdown run by McDonald to cut the lead to 8-7. Early in the second quarter, McDonald added his second score, from 2 yards out before Tommy Ahlers exploded for a 64-yard scoring run and, suddenly, Salem had a 20-8 lead.
On any other night, Ahlers would have been the star of the game, finishing with 148 yards and 2 TDs on 11 carries. But this night belonged to McDonald, who scored on runs of 50 yards and 20 yards to help the Blue Devils build a 41-16 halftime lead.
Salem poured it on in the third quarter, with a 7-yard touchdown run by McDonald, his fifth of the game, to push the lead to 48-16.
Blue Devil David Jacques (10 carries, 66 yards) scored on a 4-yard run before McDonald put the exclamation mark on his night with a school-record tying 99-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. According to school officials, it tied a record for the longest run from scrimmage by a Salem runner last set back in 1973.
Salem 61, Bishop Guertin 31
Salem (7-2): 7 34 7 13 — 61
Bishop Guertin (7-3): 8 8 8 7 — 31
Division 1 First Round First Quarter
BG — Matt Santasuosso 21 run (Santasuosso rush) 5:56
S — Aidan McDonald 44 run (Joshua Brady kick) 5:22
Second Quarter
S — McDonald 2 run (Brady kick) 10:38
S — Thomas Ahlers 64 run (kick fails) 9:34
S — McDonald 50 run (Brady kick) 6:28
S — Ahlers 19 run (Brady kick) 3:45
BG — Santasuosso 3 run (Luke Kourkoulakos pass from Santasuosso) 0:54.6
S — McDonald 20 run (Brady kick) 0:12.7
Third Quarter
S — McDonald 7 run (Brady kick) 4:40
BG — Adam Gnanou 89 yard kick off return (Santasuosso rush) 4:28
Fourth Quarter
S — David Jacques 4 run (kick fails) 11:55
S — McDonald 99 run (Brady kick) 9:25
BG — Sanasuosso 14 run (Connor Lennon kick) 1:57
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Salem (44-559) – Aidan McDonald 17-333, Thomas Ahlers 11-148, David Jacques 10-66, Nolan Lumley 2-8, Justice Casado 1-6, Damian Gigante 1-2, Brody McDonald 1-0. Gavin Simone 1-(-1); Bishop Guertin (44-237) – Matt Santosuosso 23-109, Charlie Bellavance 14-69, Ethan Chmielecki 7-59
PASSING: Salem — Noah Mustapha 1-2-0-56; Bishop Guertin — Santosuosso 5-11-0-66, Michael MacDonough 0-1-1-0
RECEIVING: Salem — Damian Gigante 1-56; Bishop Guertin — Cody Szymansky 3-37, Chase Amaral 1-18, Jakob Baker 1-11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.