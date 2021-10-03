SALEM — After two rough losses, then two weeks to stew on the defeats thanks to COVID-19 canceling their game a week ago, the Salem football team knew what had to be done on Saturday afternoon.
“A win was mandatory today,” said Tommy Ahlers. “Our mentality was we either win, or we’re out of the playoffs. We were so angry, and there was no other option but a win. We would not lose.”
Aidan McDonald ran for three touchdowns, including an 81-yard score that turned the game fully in Salem’s favor, and the Blue Devils defeated neighboring rival Windham 26-7.
“We were starving to get onto the field,” said McDonald. “After two tough losses we were thinking, ‘We have to focus and come back hard.’ I felt like we did that today. Because last week’s game (canceled due to COVID at Alvirne) doesn’t count as a win for us, we know a loss could mean we’re going to miss the tournament. So we’re playing every game like it’s our last.”
After the two teams exchanged interceptions to start the game, Salem (2-2) took the lead with 0:46 left in the first. McDonald caused and recovered a fumble, then five plays later scored on a 10-yard touchdown.
Windham (0-5) had its best chance to tie the game midway through the second, driving all the way to the Blue Devils’ 1-yard line. But Josh Mangion made a stop on third down, and on fourth down Trevor Darisse and Damian Gigante led a pack of tacklers that stuffed the runner just short of the end zone.
“That goal line stop was huge!” said Ahlers. “That gave us a lot of momentum, and from there Aidan did his thing and we had the momentum.”
Four plays after that stop, McDonald took a toss right and broke away for an 81-yard touchdown run.
“On both of those (first half) touchdowns, they were really biting on the outside run, so the middle of the field was free and we took it with the counter,” said McDonald, who finished with 138 yards on 17 carries. “We had the goal line stop, which was awesome. We hit the counter again, the field was empty and I took off.”
Salem added to its lead on the first two drives of the second half, with touchdown runs by McDonald (64 yards) and fullback Damian Gigante (3 yards). Matthew McCloskey added an interception.
“We played well,” said Blue Devils coach Steve Abraham. “Our defense played well. Windham’s tough. We hadn’t played in two weeks, and the last time we did play we put a stinker out there (49-21 loss to Pinkerton). So it was good for our kids to go out and have some success. We fixed some things, and we played a good game.”
For Windham, quarterback Josh Sweeney completed 12 of 23 passes for a career-high 228 passing yards. Running back Tiger An carried 21 times for 102 yards and the Jaguars’ touchdown. AJ Fox caught four passes for 100 yards.
“This was one of our better offensive performances,” said Windham assistant head coach Lauren Gaudette, who filled in as head coach because Jack Byrne missed the game due to a family obligation. “We put ourselves in a hole early by turning the ball over a couple of times. We moved the ball well, and had it in the red zone a few times, but we missed a few opportunities. We have to work on finishing and getting the ball into the end zone when we have our opportunities.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
