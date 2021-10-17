Wow.
Dave McGillivray did it again. This time back on the course, at night, in October.
The famed Boston Marathon race director after taking care of business during the day, then rode to Hopkinton to do his annaul trek to Boyston Street.
This was the 49th straight year he has accomplished the feat.
"First of all, congrats to all who ran and finished Boston," said McGillivray. "By all accounts, all seemed to go off well."
He finished his 49th Boston around 8 p.m.
He had a nice crew with him, which is oftentimes the case including friends Sean Ryan, Matt Auger, Jason Todd, Eric Gilsenan, Mike Ehret, John Wallace, Roy Pirrung, Briar-Rose and Ben Honeywill, who with Rose is finishing up their run across America next week.
Pirrung ran the entire 26.2 miles with McGillivray.
"I've been very lucky over the years for the incredible support I've had for a lot of events, especially the Boston Marathon, which will always have a special place in my heart," said McGillivray.
Well, now it's on to 2022 and for him No. 50, now six months away.
"Honestly, it was nice to be back," said McGillivay on Monday night.
