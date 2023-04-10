BOSTON — Dave McGillivray is a busy man, with the Boston Marathon, a race he’s been connected to for over 50 years now.
But last weekend, he made a quick pitstop over at the T.D. Garden where he was honored for another important aspect of his life ... his philanthropy.
The Medford native and long-time North Andover resident was tabbed by the Boston Celtics in their series, “Heroes Among Us.”
The Celtics initiative was launched in 1997, “honoring individuals who have made an overwhelming impact on the lives of others.”
McGillivray first gained notoriety when he completed an 80-day trek across the United States, running the 3,452 miles from Medford, Ore., to Medford, Mass. in the summer of 1978 to benefit the Jimmy Fund. The feat inspired the marrying of endurance sports and charitable fundraising that remains popular today.
He has helped raise tens of millions of dollars for local charities around the Greater Boston area.
“As a young boy growing up in Boston, all I ever wanted was to become a professional athlete. Our community’s rich sports culture inspired me and laid the foundation for the life I have today,” said McGillivray.
“To be on the court here at TD Garden rounds out my own personal local sports venue ‘triple crown’ – having run on the field in Fenway Park and at Foxborough Stadium in the past,” he noted. “I’m so grateful to the Celtics for this honor and I feel as dedicated as ever to positively impacting the lives of people in Boston and beyond.”
McGillivray is one of more than 850 honorees who have received this commendation during each home game.
His running resume includes completing the World Marathon Challenge (seven marathons in seven days on seven continents,) nine Ironman Triathlon World Championships, a 1,250 mile run along the U.S. East Coast in 1980 to again benefit the Jimmy Fund, a 24-hour run (120 miles,) a 24-hour bike (385 miles,) and a 24-hour swim (27 miles.) He triathloned around the six New England states by swimming one mile, biking 80 miles and running 20 miles every day for 32 consecutive days. McGillivray has run 165 full marathons, including 50 consecutive Boston Marathons. Over the span of his life, he estimates he’s run more than 150,000 miles.
McGillivray is the founder and president of DMSE Sports, a full-service event-management organization. McGillivray has directed or consulted on more than 1,400 events throughout the world including the Boston Marathon, the Olympic Marathon trials, and the Olympic Games.
McGillivray is also the founder of the Dave McGillivray Finish Strong Foundation, which seeks to inspire and empower youth across New England and beyond to increase physical activity, expand literacy, and build community and self-esteem through running, reading, and performing acts of kindness.
In addition to these two roles, McGillivray is a sought-after motivational speaker who has given more than 1,400 motivational talks throughout the U.S. and abroad, and was selected to present a Ted Talk. He is also the author of four books, all autobiographical and meant to inspire readers of all ages.
McGillivray is a graduate of Medford High and Merrimack College, both of which named him valedictorian. He is married to wife Katie, with five children: Ryan, Max, Elle, Luke, and Chloe.
