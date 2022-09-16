Long-time area race director Dave McGillivray, who directs the Boston Marathon and Feaster Five, will be taking his craft to his old home town.
McGillivray is hosting the first annual Run Medford 5K and 8K on Sunday. He was born in Medford and later was class valedictorian at the high school.
It includes a Kids Fun Run at 11 a.m., Adaptive Athletes at 11:30 a.m., a high school mile at noon, the Mayor’s Celebrity Mile at 12:30 p.m. and the 5K/8K races at 1 p.m.
You can enter on-line at www.runmedford.com or on the morning of the races. The first 1,000 participants will receive a sports tech T-shirt, a finisher’s medal, drink tickets to the post-race party and a copy of David McGillivray’s “Running Across America.”
The kids race and mile race cost $10 to enter. The 5K/8K cost $45.
