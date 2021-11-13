LAWRENCE — At 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, Central Catholic wide receiver/defensive back Justice McGrail of Methuen is hardly an imposing football player.
But McGrail has a knack for being in the right place at the right time and making big plays.
That proved to be the case again Friday night as the Raiders (9-1) disposed of St. John’s Shrewsbury 37-13 in the Division 1 quarterfinals. They’ll face rival St. John’s Prep in the semifinals at a site and time still to be determined.
McGrail not only played solidly in the defensive backfield, but he caught six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns as Central defeated the Pioneers (5-4) for the second time this year.
Referring more to McGrail’s defense, Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos said: “He’s been good all year. Today was nothing new.”
McGrail caught two passes on Central’s opening drive of the game, which resulted in a 31-yard field goal by increasingly reliable Mike Ryan. That 3-0 lead was soon expanded to 9-0 after Preston Zinter intercepted a pass and returned it to the St. John’s 7-yard line, setting the stage two plays later for a 4-yard TD run by Markys Bridgewater.
The Raiders seemed to take control of the game early in the third quarter. After stopping St. John’s on the opening series of the second half, Pereira hit McGrail on a 41-yard bomb on Central’s first play from scrimmage, quickly making it 16-0.
But the Pioneers stopped Central on four plays on its next two series and scored twice — on a 38-yard pass play and a 4-yard run by durable Bobby Rodolakis (19 carries, 88 yards) to suddenly make it 16-13 with 9:15 still left to play.
But Central responded. McGrail started the ensuing drive with a 27-yard catch and run and finished a quick five-play series with a 40-yard TD reception after Pereira scrambled in the backfield before unloading a strike.
Ahead 23-13, the Raiders poured it on the rest of the way, scoring on a pair of interception returns for touchdowns, of 39 yards by Sean Mercuri and 68 yards by Marcus Rivera.
“I thought our defense played really well,” said Adamopoulos. “That’s a good football team and we pretty much held them in check.”
On defense, junior Jaden Wiggins and Mercuri were particularly active and, up front, Ryan Hebert and Sean Finneran were impressive.
The Raiders will next try to avenge its only loss, to St. John’s Prep, back in September.
Central Catholic 37, St. John’s Shrewsbury 13
St. John’s Shrewsbury (5-5): 0 0 6 7 — 13
Central Catholic (9-1): 9 0 7 21 — 37
Division 1 State Quarterfinals First Quarter
CC — Mike Ryan 31 FG, 7:21
CC — Markys Bridgewater 4 run (kick failed), 3:45
Second Quarter
CC — Justice McGrail 41 pass from Ayden Pereira (kick failed), 3:45
SJ-S — Michael Bonsu 38 pass from Sean Miller (Pass failed), 1:38
Third Quarter
CC — McGrail 40 pass from Pereira (Ryan kick), 9:31
SJ — Michael Bonsu 38 pass from Miller (pass failed), 1:38
Fourth Quarter
SJ — Roodolakis 5 run (Sam Lavallee kick), 2:55
CC — McGrail 40 pass from Pereira (Ryan kick), 9:49
CC — Sean Mercuri 39 interception return (ryan kick), 2:55
CC — Marcus Rivera 68 interception return (Ryan kick), 1:13
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: CC (23-42) — Markys Bridgewater 4-14, Matthias Latham 3-2, Nathel Achuo 2-11 Ty Canistaro 1-8, Markys Bridgewater 4-14, Matthias Latham 3-2, Ayden Pereira 6-(-9), ; SJ-S (25-73) — Bobby Rodolakis 19-88, Miller 5-(-16), Michael Bonsu 1-1
PASSING: CC — Pereira 15-24-1, 212; SJ-S — Millerc 16-34-1, 179
RECEIVING: CC — McGrail 6-118, Kolton Williams 1-(-1), Andrew Lesofsky 2-19, Preston Zinter 2-16, Ty Canistaro 3-32, Markys Bridgewater 1-(-3), Matthias Latham 1-0
