DORCHESTER — An assistant coach for the Central Catholic boys basketball team came out of the locker room after the tough, 75-62, Division 1 state quarterfinal loss, apologizing to the few waiting sportswriters.
“Sorry, we’re a little late,” he said. “This one hurts. They’re still hurting.”
Two of those hurting, probably the most, were head coach Mark Dunham, and his best player, Xavier McKenzie.
For four years the duo were connected at the hip as a player and a coach. Technically speaking, that part of their relationship is over.
What’s interesting is that Dunham has been head coach only two years. McKenzie has been a varsity player for much of his four years.
But when Dunham was a JV coach, he took on McKenzie as a little side project.
“I was a hothead and a little out of control,” said McKenzie. “He was the guy, a lot of times, that settled me down. He talked to me a lot. That always meant something to me.”
Fast-forward to two years ago when coach John Walsh left Central Catholic, later taking over at Malden Catholic.
Dunham obviously wanted to be considered for the job, which isn’t easy considering the lineage of Central greats that have stayed connected to the program.
But he remembers distinctly the phone call he got from McKenzie, then a sophomore.
“I told him I wanted to play for him. I wanted him to be the next coach,” said McKenzie. “He’s not only a great coach that knows the game, but he cares about all of us.”
The irony is McKenzie could’ve done what the many future college basketball players do after their sophomore year, and that’s transfer to a prep school.
He decided to stay.
“That was an easy decision for me,” said McKenzie. “Central Catholic is like family to me. They treat everyone the same at Central. I know people were talking about me potentially leaving, but I always knew I’d stay, especially if Coach was going to get the job.”
He did, and the duo helped make magic together, keeping Central at or near the top of the Merrimack Valley Conference standings.
Last year, during the COVID-19 MVC Cup Championship, he had an MVP performance in the fourth quarter of the 39-37 win over Andover in the final game.
This year he picked up a notch. Maybe two.
Central boys basketball had one of its youngest teams in recent memory this winter, around McKenzie, yet you’d never know it.
“We talk a lot about his talent as a basketball player, and it is deserved,” said Dunham. “But, more importantly, he’s a special person. He has built a culture here. He’s everything to not only our program but our school.
“I have two young daughters. I hope they some day connect with someone like Xavier. This Xavier is a tough loss for me.”
B.C. High’s star player, Michael Loughnane, played AAU last summer with McKenzie. The duo each had 25 points on Saturday.
McKenzie’s 25 though came with some battle scars, with three different defenders sharing duties.
“We put him through a lot and that’s a credit to our three guys,” said B.C. High coach Bill Loughnane. “But it’s a lot harder on him. McKenzie is a fighter. He never quit. Trust me, we were concerned.”
The coach’s son, Mike Loughnane, said it was an honor to share the court at B.C. High with such a special player and person.
“I know how good he is because I practiced with and played with him,” said Loughnane. “He’s really quick. and he’s not afraid to make shots. I love that. But to be honest, he’s better kid off the court.”
Is McKenzie the greatest Central player ever, or even over the last decade? Probably not. There have been a few, including the great Tyler Nelson, who scored over 2,000 points at Fairfield University and is playing professionally in Germany.
But McKenzie’s impact is up with the best of the best.
Of course, there will be many more points in college, coincidentally, which is only about 1/4-mile away at UMass Boston.
“I’m going to miss this, all of this,” said McKenzie. “Central was good to me. It will stick with me forever.”
Guess what? Those same feelings are mutual.
