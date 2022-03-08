BEVERLY – The Merrimack Valley Conference boys basketball coaches provided the spark. Since that moment, Xavier McKenzie has been straight fire.
McKenzie, the Central Catholic senior, delivered a career-high 39 points, lifting the No. 9 Raiders past No. 8 Beverly High, 82-75, in Tuesday night’s State Division 1 Round of 16 matchup.
The upset win sends the Raiders, now 16-5, into an Elite Eight matchup with the state’s top seed, unbeaten BC High (22-0). Time and date for that one have not yet been determined.
“Once he got hosed out of player of the year in our league, which I stand by, he went for 29, 27 and now (39),” said Central coach Mark Dunham. “He’s kind of got a big chip on his shoulder right now. I don’t know how many players in the state have been averaging over 18 points a game since their sophomore year. We have a lot of trust in him. We know going into any game (with him) we have a puncher’s chance.”
Dunham led his team to the MVC Cup title in his first year at the helm (there was no state tourney in 2021) and now has the Raiders three wins away from a state championship.
Of course, the unassuming McKenzie, headed for UMass Boston in the fall, was the first to deflect the accolades.
“I looked at it as Central vs. Beverly. I knew it was going to take a team effort,” said McKenzie. “Thankfully, I came out and played the way I did. I knew it was going to be a fight for all of us. It’s not just one person. It’s a team. It’s Central. That’s what we pride ourselves on, having more players step up. Each day it could be someone different. That’s what I love about this team.”
And McKenzie was right. A handful of Raider unsung contributors were huge, none bigger than junior Marcus Rivera who drew the unenviable assignment of Panthers’ sophomore supreme, Ryder Frost.
“Frost is great, you know, 6-foot-4, can dribble, shoot over people,” said the 6-foot-1 Rivera. “Coming into this game, it was definitely a tough matchup. I just had to play hard and play through it, work for everything. I tried to be a little physical with him. That’s just me. I tried to speed him up a little bit.”
It was on the offensive end, though, where Rivera was just as lethal.
He finished with 13 points, including a pair of fourth-quarter daggers, one from 3 and one from just inside the arc when Beverly threw all it could at McKenzie in a fruitless bid to slow him down.
“Coach always tells me to shoot the ball, no matter if I miss eight in a row, 10 in a row, 11 in a row, it’s always about the next one,” said Rivera.
Central led 39-32 at the half and 55-51, but the Northeastern Conference champ Panthers, who finish at 21-3, just kept coming.
The NEC MVP Frost ran up six straight points to start the fourth, giving Beverly the 57-55 advantage.
From there, it was nothing but championship-level stuff from all angles on the floor.
There were four lead changes over the final six minutes, and that was after Central senior Dom Malvey knotted things at 57-57.
First Beverly went up four, then Central swung right back when Rivera drilled a clutch 3, making it 69-65 Raiders. Gabe Copeland (team-high 26 points) answered for the Panthers, with a 3 and a fast-break finish, but the 70-69 lead would be Beverly’s last.
With under three minutes left, Raider Sean Njenga put back an offensive rebound to make it 71-70.
Little Markys Bridgewater added a courageous driving score for the 73-70 lead.
And from there, Malvey literally stole the show – and the victory for the Raiders.
“Sean Njenga and Dom Malvey have just been so good the last month (off the bench),” said Dunham. “Dom has bought into the sixth-man role all year. He comes in with so much energy. Defensively, the last few minutes of the game, he gets the two biggest steals of the game. What I love about Dom is that he just plays so hard and is just aways a team-first guy.”
The first steal went right to McKenzie, who found Malvey on the run for a layin. The second was clean, and McKenzie again found the loose ball. This time, he was fouled, making both at the line for a 79-70 lead. Beverly was done.
“Going in, we handled a lot of adversity. A lot of people may hate on us, don’t believe in us maybe because we’re a small ball team,” said McKenzie. “But it’s about heart and we’re moving on.”
Central 82, Beverly 75
Division 1 State Round of 16 Central Catholic (82): Bridgewater 3-0-6, McKenzie 12-12-39, Malvey 4-0-9, Rivera 5-2-15, Njenga 4-2-10, Sangermano 1-0-3, Totals 29-16-82
Beverly (75): Crowley 3-0-7, Francis 2-0-4, Frost 8-4-23, Sparkman 2-0-4, Landman 3-1-7, Braganca 2-0-4, Copeland 10-5-26, Totals 30-10-75
3-pointers: CC — McKenzie 3, Malvey, Rivera 3, Sangermano; B — Crowley, Frost 3, Copeland
