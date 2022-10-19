Merrimack College hockey had a dominating performance in its 6-1 win in home opener on Tuesday night.
Here are my five takes on the win:
(1) The Jefferies-Copponi-Leppanen line dominated
Alex Jefferies (2), Matt Copponi (1), and Otto Leppanen combined for three goals and 11 shots on goal in Tuesday’s win. More than that, I had them for eight scoring chances and UNH didn’t have a single scoring chance when that line was on the ice.
Simply put, they dominated.
UNH didn’t have an answer for the puck movement they created. All three players used their speed to create time and space. Particularly on Jefferies’ two goals — where all three players touched the puck on the rush — they made the Wildcats look silly trying to defend them.
It’s early to see a new line develop such chemistry, but there’s a spark with those three players.
(2) Shots don’t tell the story
UNH and Merrimack finished tied with 31 shots on goal and the Wildcats out-attempted the Warriors 62-50, but this was one of those games where the shot totals don’t simply tell the story.
Merrimack had 23 blocked shots in the game. That’s because UNH played on the perimeter most of the night. Credit to the Warriors - they got into shooting lanes - but the Wildcats didn’t seem willing to fight to get to inside ice.
I had Merrimack tracked with the first seven scoring chances of the game. Halfway through the game, I only had UNH with three scoring chances, despite having an edge in shots on goal.
Hugh Ollas was still excellent with his 30 saves. In the third period, the Wildcats began to generate more opportunities (that was their best period) but Ollas was there to shut the door, with the exception of Liam Devlin’s shot.
(3) Faceoffs need to get better
Even in a 6-1 win, you can find places for improvement. The Warriors went 24-31 on faceoffs. Obviously, this was a huge category of strength for them last season (largely due to Max Newton), but the Warriors still haven’t found a way to recreate the success they had previously.
Moreover, UNH was a poor faceoff team coming into the game. The Wildcats were under 50 percent on the season in three games.
My worry is that at some point, the lack of possession that generally comes with losing so many faceoffs will come back to bite Merrimack. It’s an underrated part of the game, especially important draws in the offensive or defensive zone.
(4) Devlin is a player for the Wildcats
UNH forward Liam Devlin, who scored the Wildcats’ only goal of the game, looked like he might be UNH’s only dynamic forward (at least for tonight). UNH’s D-corps looked alright (with the puck). They transitioned well and were fairly clean in zone exits. The UNH forwards struggled to move through the neutral zone and you could probably count on one hand the number of times the Wildcats attacked the Merrimack zone with numbers and possession.
On top of that, a few times that they did possess the puck over the blue line, they were kept outside the dots and forced to curl and look for a D at the top of the zone. Very few pucks, especially early in the game, were being sent laterally across the ice in the Merrimack zone.
However, Devlin was dynamic. He generated scoring chances and he was one of the few UNH players who were able to work the puck inside the dots in the offensive zone.
(5) Warriors out-raced UNH
When is the last time Merrimack and UNH matched up, and Merrimack was the team that played with more speed and pace?
Honestly … I’m not sure that’s ever happened. Well, until tonight at least.
Back on Oct. 8 against Clarkson, I noted Merrimack’s overall team speed. Some of it’s deceptive, but this team can skate. They made Clarkson look slow (and granted, the Knights aren’t the most elite skating team).
Even though I picked UNH to finish near the bottom of Hockey East, they are still one of the better skating teams in the league (even if they lack some stick skills and finish). UNH is always fast, and they always try to exploit numbers in transition.
