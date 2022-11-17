METHUEN – You name the position, when Joe Jean arrived at preseason camp for the Methuen High School football team in the summer of 2021, he tried them all.
“Receiver, running back, DB, linebacker, you name it,” said Jean.
The Rangers staff saw plenty of athleticism in Jean, who weighed about 160 pounds and gave football a shot after some coaxing from science teacher and Ranger football assistant coach Jon Sweeney.
“He was lightning fast, but we didn’t know where to put him. We put him at nose guard and saw that he was tough to block,” said Ranger head coach Tom Ryan, whose club faces defending champion Springfield Central Friday night (6 p.m.) at Shrewsbury High in the Division 1 State Semifinals.
“He became a first-team All-Conference player for us last year. And he’s been the same, impactful player for us again this year.”
Jean, who cleared 5-foot-10 in the high jump to reach all-states last year, has put a few more pounds of muscle on that frame this year. He says he’s up to 175. And he’s been wreaking all kinds of havoc on the interior line for the 8-2 Rangers.
“It’s all about pad level,” said Jean, who attends the Crest Collaborative in Andover. “I’m quick and I can get through the gaps fast.”
Proud of his Haitian heritage, Jean was born and grew up in Boynton Beach, Florida, the hometown of another nose guard you may have heard of, New England Patriots’ legend Vince Wilfork.
Jean moved north with his mom his before and attended freshman year at Medford High, before moving to Methuen as a sophomore.
He’s been a huge part of this current Rangers’ revival.
“He is the heart and soul of our defense,” said Ryan. “His take off on the ball and relentless pursuit is the best in the state. Other coaches are always amazed at how fast and disruptive he is."
Jean has certainly earned his keep. Joining this program last year has yielded huge benefits for both the player and the team.
“For me personally, it’s been a ride. I’m just enjoying the moment, senior year, you know, you’re not going to get it back. It’s been fun, amazing,” said Jean.
“Honestly, from the first game to the last, it’s been about how this team always fights when we need to.”
Jean would love to play football in college and study engineering. He’s done some carpentry work in the past and believes he could be good at it. But all that can wait.
The epic challenge of Springfield Central lies dead-ahead.
Springfield Central has a massive offensive line that includes 300-pound bookend tackles Jayden Bass (Syracuse) and Ahmari Owens (Columbia).
“They’re a good team, all-around, just like us,” said Jean. “Everyone has to do their job defensively. We need to trust everyone as teammates and just stay strong for all four quarters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.